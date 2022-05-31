ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average cost of petrol up nearly 3p per litre in a week

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5iNR_0fvYieZb00

Petrol prices rose by nearly 3p per litre over the past week, figures show.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was a record 170.4p on Monday.

That was up from 167.6p a week earlier.

We wouldn't bet against the pain increasing further

Steve Gooding, RAC Foundation

The average price of diesel on Monday was 182.4p per litre, up from 181.2p last week.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation , said: “Millions of drivers will now be faced with a bill of £100 or more to fill up their cars.

“While many drivers will sensibly be seeking to maximise their miles per gallon by going easy on the throttle, the risk now is that some might misjudge the difference between running low and running out in the hope that tomorrow’s prices will be lower.

“But we wouldn’t bet against the pain increasing further, with oil pushing up above the 120 US dollars a barrel mark and the wholesale price of petrol still rising.”

Separate pump price figures from data firm Experian Catalist – which uses a different methodology to BEIS – suggest the average cost of a litre of petrol on Tuesday was 173.0p, with diesel at 182.6p.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Just Stop Oil daub ‘blood on your hands’ in red paint on government office

Climate activists have thrown red paint over a government building in Edinburgh in protest at the new Jackdaw gas field after it was awarded final regulatory approval.Nine demonstrators from the Just Stop Oil group threw paint over Queen Elizabeth House – home to 3,000 civil servants from a range of UK government departments – calling the commissioning of new fossil fuel facilities “morally bankrupt”.The protesters, who are urging the government to halt all new oil and gas licences, scrawled “blood on your hands” in red paint across the ground floor windows and entrance to the building. Police and security officers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

How cost crisis has affected your supermarket shopping basket as food prices surge 20% in two months

Food prices have surged this year and many households will already have noticed the difference in their weekly shop. New Office for National Statistics figures released on Tuesday showed the price of pasta had skyrocketed by as much as 50 per cent between May 2021 and May 2022, while the price of beef and crisps increased 16 and 17 per cent respectively.Rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and devastating energy costs are all driving prices up across the board, creating some of the toughest living standards in 40 years. To find out how fast prices are increasing in supermarkets and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

678K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy