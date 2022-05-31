ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans think Rachel Zegler's tweet confirms role in Hunger Games prequel: 'Just say yes'

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Rachel Zegler ’s fans think the West Side Story actor has confirmed her casting in Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

On Monday (30 May), Zegler posted a cryptic tweet which read: “listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?”

As some Twitter users expressed confusion over the meaning of Zegler’s tweet – with one person asking for a “dummy version” of it – others pointed out that the first letter of every word of Zegler’s tweet spells out “Lucy Gray Baird” – the protagonist of author Suzanne Collins ’s 2020 prequel to The Hunger Games,

“Lucy Gray Baird!!!!! First letter of every word spells it out #Thehungergames”, one tweet read.

Zelgler has not clarified her tweet, even as fans pressed the actor for an official confirmation on whether she had been cast as Lucy Gray Baird.

One person commented under Zegler’s tweet: “I don’t know what that means but r u in the new hunger games movies say yes”

“ARE YOU PLAYING LUCY GRAY, RACHEL??” another person tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdlfm_0fvYico900

Lionsgate announced the release date for the Hunger Games prequel film at CinemaCon in April this year, sharing that it was scheduled to hit theatres on 17 November 2023.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Years before he would become the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a change in fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.”

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be directed by Francis Lawrence who also directed The Hunger Games sequels Catching Fire Mockingjay – Part 1 , and Mockingjay – Part 2.

