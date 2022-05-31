ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales lowest since summer 2021

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4lea_0fvYiYE700

The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has fallen to its lowest level for nine months.

A total of 547 deaths registered in the seven days to May 20 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 24% on the previous week and is the lowest total since early August 2021.

It is the third week in a row that deaths have decreased, which suggests the figures are now on a downwards trend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIvJp_0fvYiYE700

There have been similarly sharp falls in recent months in the number of Covid-19 infections and patients in hospital with the virus.

Infections in both England and Wales hit an all-time high at the end of March, but in England they have dropped to levels last seen in November 2021 and in Wales they are back to where they were in September.

Hospital patients in England are now at their lowest level since July 2021, while in Wales they are the lowest since September.

All the latest data suggests there is an ongoing fall in the prevalence of Covid-19 among the population, with the virus circulating at much lower levels than those seen during the Omicron BA.2 wave earlier in the year.

The last remaining Covid restrictions anywhere in the UK were lifted on Monday, when the legal requirement to wear a face-covering in health and care settings in Wales came to an end.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said people could look forward to a “brighter future”, though he urged the public to keep taking steps to protect themselves, such as self-isolating if they have Covid symptoms and staying up-to-date with vaccinations.

Overall, 198,079 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

The highest number on a single day was 1,488, on January 19 2021.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on April 8 2020.

Around nine in 10 deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate since the start of the pandemic have coronavirus as the primary cause of death, with a minority listing the virus as a contributory factor.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee: Harry and William sit on opposite sides of cathedral at service of thanksgiving

Harry and Meghan publicly returned to the royal fold on Friday for the Queen’s platinum jubilee service – but they sat on the opposite side of St Paul’s Cathedral from William and Kate.Working royals filled the front-row seats at the ceremony, meaning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their places in the second row, behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and on the other side of the aisle from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.They no longer use their HRH styles and the event was their first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they...
U.K.
The Independent

In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from her Windsor Castle home after suffering some discomfort during public events on Thursday, Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance during their return visit to the UK was welcomed by many.The National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday fell on the second day of commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70-year reign.Before the service, an...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Drakeford
The Independent

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving.Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.The high-profile event on Friday fell on the second day of the national commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70 year reign.The 96-year-old Queen was absent, watching on television from Windsor Castle instead, after she suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities...
U.K.
deseret.com

New omicron subvariants BA.4 BA.5 are worrying experts

New COVID-19 infections may be declining in some states, like Michigan and Vermont, but a challenging summer lies ahead as new omicron variants worry experts. Driving the news: Subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are now gaining ground against the dominant strains BA.2.12.1 and BA.2, making up 6% to 7%, respectively, of new infections in the United States last month, according to CNN.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Princess Royal feeds penguins on visit to zoo

The Princess Royal has fed penguins and met young Ukrainian refugees on a visit to Edinburgh Zoo.She and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are in the Scottish capital as members of the royal family visit the nations of the UK over the long weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.They also boarded the amphibious assault ship HMS Albion as it was docked in Leith, where she cut a commemorative cake.The couple visited the Penguins’ Rock enclosure – which is home to gentoo, rockhopper and king penguins – including Sir Nils Olav, a Brigadier in the Norwegian King’s Guard.They...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Nations League provides crucial test for England with Qatar World Cup on horizon

England on Saturday start a mammoth international break, with a seemingly interminable four games, and yet the most important match will still be one they are not involved in. Gareth Southgate’s squad will gather to watch Sunday’s play-off between Wales and Ukraine that decides the last place in their World Cup group. It will be welcome given the amount of downtime the players have over these two weeks, which is why it could also offer the opportunity to provide some education on the more problematic side of Qatar 2022.It is fair to say that more than a few of them...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Covid#Week Ending#Uk
The Independent

Italy drops all travel restrictions

Italy has now joined a number of European countries in dropping all Covid-related travel restrictions.From 1 June, visitors no longer need to show proof of being fully vaccinated, nor a negative Covid test if they’re not double-jabbed.The passenger locator form had already been dropped a month prior, on 1 May.Before the new rules came into play, travellers had to show either evidence of being fully vaccinated; a negative test; or proof of having recovered from Covid-19 within the previous 180 days.Now that these restrictions have been scrapped, Italy joins Vietnam, Croatia and Iceland, among others, in reinstating a pre-pandemic travel...
TRAVEL
The Independent

How cost crisis has affected your supermarket shopping basket as food prices surge 20% in two months

Food prices have surged this year and many households will already have noticed the difference in their weekly shop. New Office for National Statistics figures released on Tuesday showed the price of pasta had skyrocketed by as much as 50 per cent between May 2021 and May 2022, while the price of beef and crisps increased 16 and 17 per cent respectively.Rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and devastating energy costs are all driving prices up across the board, creating some of the toughest living standards in 40 years. To find out how fast prices are increasing in supermarkets and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Thunderstorm weather warning for Saturday

Thunderstorms could dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England.Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday.The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Saturday 0000-1000Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/FNVwruTs5N— Met Office (@metoffice) June 3, 2022It has also warned of a small chance...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

678K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy