Tom Hanks recalls ‘daring’ to ask the Queen what was in her secret cocktail

Tom Hanks has revealed the Queen’s cocktail of choice, which was served to her at a state banquet he attended with the Obamas in 2011.

Hanks appeared on The One Show on Monday (30 May) to promote his new movie Elvis alongside Austin Butler , who plays the late singing icon.

Asked about the dinner, Hanks said: “The chit-chat with the Queen is something you have to get ready for.

“I knew I was going to be sitting next to her so I wanted to be able to talk about things that were important but not presumptuous. We spoke about how often she gets time off, et cetera.”

During the dinner, Hanks said a “gloved hand” placed “a tumbler of clear liquid” between him and the royal. “But it wasn’t in a water glass, so I dared to ask the Queen, ‘what is Her Majesty’s cocktail of choice?’ and she said ‘ooh Martini!’” Hanks said.

Hanks added that the Queen “nursed” the one Martini throughout the night and posited that perhaps he should start drinking Martinis in order to “polish up” his game.

The Queen may have more Martinis lined up over the weekend as the nation celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

Elvis is in cinemas 24 June.