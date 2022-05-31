The SME revolutionising wellness – bespoke nutrition gurus Nourished share their business tips

In our second series of Work Wonders in partnership with Samsung , an Independent TV Originals show talking to leading UK SMEs with a fresh, creative approach, we head to Birmingham ’s iconic Custard Factory.

From animation studio Yamination, to bespoke supplement company Nourished and restaurant Baked in Brick, we talk to their founders and teams about their initial spark, how they developed this into a successful business, and their plans for the future, via the right tech solutions that have helped them thrive.