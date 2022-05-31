Police will not save us from gun violence | Opinion

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 24: Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old boy shot his grandmother in the face. Then he gathered the two AR-15s and over 400 rounds of ammunition he’d purchased legally in the 72 hours prior and headed to his former elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. He chose to perpetrate a heinous mass shooting of 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders alongside two of their dedicated educators. This is a uniquely American story. The United States experiences a rate of gun violence 25 times higher than that of peer nations .

On Wednesday I began hearing conflicting reports from Uvalde law enforcement. Parents pleaded with cops who had waited up to an hour to enter the school to confront the active shooter. More reports emerged of parents being handcuffed and held outside the school while bullets exploded through their children inside. Uvalde law enforcement was withholding comment, and I suspected they’d done absolutely nothing to stop the shooting at Robb Elementary.

I felt this way because my aunt Shelley was murdered years ago in a shooting at the Hennepin County Government Center. Her friend and attorney, Rick Henrickson, was also shot in the neck at point blank range. Thankfully, he survived. Shelley did not. All of this happened near an armed Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy, who failed to act, and a security guard who ran away when he saw a gun. For those who’ve never been shot or threatened with a gun, it’s important to understand a person’s reaction will vary. Many feel the surge of adrenaline and freeze. Others flee. Some fight. But this isn’t what happened in Uvalde last Tuesday.

It’s apparent that law enforcement officers, tasked with saving those 9, 10 and 11-year-olds either froze in that moment, or worse, failed to act out of self-preservation . Rather than charging in to save the lives of school children — as the ‘police as heroes’ trope goes — the officers did nothing .

In contrast, the Associated Press reported that Juan Carranza, a neighbor who saw the gunman pull up to Robb Elementary, suggested to parents and onlookers outside that they should charge the building. Carranza’s reaction to gun violence shows exactly how the decision to fight, flee or freeze is unique to each individual. This reporting suggests armed officers with hundreds of combined years of training and service failed to take decisive action while an unarmed bystander tried to rally parents to mount a rescue operation.

Uvalde is a city that spends 40% of its budget on policing in a town of approximately 16,000 people. According to the Action Race and Economy Center’s budget too l, this spending is in the typical range for municipalities nationwide. Despite these expenditures, more children have been killed in schools with guns this year than cops on active duty.

But many Americans believe the police have been “defunded,” while the opposite is true. Even here in Minneapolis, the epicenter of the defund the police movement following the police murder of George Floyd, city leaders increased the police department’s budget this year to $191.9 million. Minneapolis has also paid out more than $50 million in settlements to civilians harmed by MPD since 2019.

Sadly, many voters believe that spending more money on policing will deter violent crime when we see in tragedy after tragedy, including the murder of my own aunt Shelley, where police were unable to prevent or intervene to stop violence. In short, despite the persistent messaging, police will not save us from gun violence. More guns equals the potential for more gun violence.

Currently, there are estimates of over 400 million guns in civilian hands. That’s more than one gun for every person in America, vastly more than any other nation in the world. Even if some researchers have found that more spending on police can at times reduce crime rates, the relationship isn’t clearly established , and it ignores the significant downside risks of over policing, on Black communities especially. What is certain, however, is the correlation between guns and gun deaths. Here, too, America leads the world — tragically and overwhelmingly.

Historically, the national gun violence prevention movement has long asserted that they needed cops on their side to pass legislation on guns. Clearly, that approach failed and we’ve seen organizations like Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety sell their souls and work with the Fraternal Order of Police , the most racist, white supremacist police union in the country.

The gun violence prevention movement must keep police at an arm’s length starting now. The origins of modern policing are bound up with white supremacy, and the negative impact of today’s militarized police on BIPOC people are plainly obvious. Moreover, every dollar spent on policing is a dollar not spent on attacking the root causes of gun violence.

Instead of spending nearly half the city’s budget on police, imagine if Uvalde had allocated a portion of those resources for preventing adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), housing, addressing poverty, hunger, and support for those who’ve experienced trauma. The community might have stopped the gunman themselves, or had resources for the families and community, or maybe a troubled 18-year-old wouldn’t have picked up an assault rifle to fix his problems in the first place.

