ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2 women fatally hit by truck in Greensboro, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnCpr_0fvYgotv00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women are dead after being hit by a truck on Sunday while standing on the side of the road on US 29 North, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Around 1:35 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the area of US 29 N and Hackett Street when they were told about a crash that involved injuries.

A black 2009 KIA SUV was disabled in the left lane on US 29 N.

The people in KIA, Ciealita Thornton, 42, of Danville, Virginia, and Lakeisha Woody, 36, of Danville, Virginia, were outside of the vehicle.

A red 2020 GMC Sierra 2500, being driven by A 29-year-old Greensboro man was traveling north on US 29 and hit the KIA, the release says.

During the crash, Thornton and Woody were also hit while outside of the vehicle.

They both died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WXII 12

Summit Avenue shooting kills 1, injures another in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was killed Thursday after an early morning shooting. It happened shortly after midnight on the 1000 block of Summit Avenue, near East Bessemer Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found two victims. Dorrian Wingate-Hayes, 25, was found dead from a gunshot wound. A 60-year-old man was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

US-52 crash closes fast lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of US-52 North was closed following a car crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Milke Marker 110 near Exit 110B for Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The closure began at 3:32 p.m. and lasted until 4:11 p.m. There is no […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Virginia State
Greensboro, NC
Accidents
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro's new interim police chief is officially on duty

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a new top cop in charge of the Greensboro Police Department. Teresa Biffle is wrapping up her second full day as interim police chief, following the departure of former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James. Biffle is no stranger to the Greensboro Police Department. She has...
WXII 12

Greensboro highway lanes reopen after truck overturns

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man was taken to the hospital after a truck overturned on a Greensboro highway. According to a news release, troopers were called to US-421 near I85 in Guilford County shortly after 10:30 a.m. Troopers said that James Causey, 64, was driving a Mack truck pulling...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident#Wghp#Kia#Gmc Sierra 2500#Citizens
WRAL News

Man ejected from motorcycle after hitting car parked in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in Durham on Wednesday night. Durham police said a 42-year-old man was driving a 1994 Ninja motorcycle in the 2600 block of East Main Street when he ran off the road and hit a parked car. The motorcycle then crashed into a grassy hill and the man was ejected from the motorcycle and hit telephone pole.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle in Reidsville last month was arrested on Wednesday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release. Wayne Anthony Lee Jr., 36, was arrested in Hight Point or discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FireRescue1

N.C. volunteer firefighter dies at station hours after call

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Bethany Volunteer Fire Department Driver Brandon Yaeger, 32, died at the fire station within 24 hours of a call, WFMY reported. The department announced his death Tuesday on Facebook. Yaeger served with the department for 12 and a half years. "All of us are deeply...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
FOX8 News

Teen drowns during family outing on Belews Lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family outing on Belews Lake turned tragic when a teenager drowned Wednesday.  Rescue crews were called out to the lake at 5:30 p.m., according to Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry.  A search team was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp. Crews located the body after a […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy