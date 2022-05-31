Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

To quote the great Homer J. Simpson..."Mmmmm, Donuts". National Donut Day is Friday, June 3rd, and we have found all the best deals across Western New York. Donut, or Doughnut, that is the question? You see it spelled both ways, and to be honest, I wasn't really sure why that was the case. According to the interwebs, Doughnut is the original, and for the most part, the preferred spelling of the word. It is vastly more common internationally, even though you see some shops use it here in the states. Donut is the more Americanized version of the word and has become more commonly accepted through the years.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO