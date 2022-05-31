ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

By Clay Moden
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 3

Related
96.1 The Breeze

New 4th of July Festival Coming to Western New York

The official start of summer will happen on June 21st. However, for most of us, the summer has started since it’s after Memorial Day Weekend. For the first time since 2019, there will be a normal slate of summer concerts, fairs and festivals taking place across Western New York. In fact, it might be extra busy since it’s been so long since we’ve had a normal-looking summer.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top Places To Live List Includes Buffalo, New York

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the final ranking and Buffalo made the Top 75 coming in at #70 on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Road Construction Will Slow You Down This Weekend In Western New York

It looks like your plans to hit the lake this weekend might take you a bit longer to get there since there will be road construction all over Western New York. Starting this Friday at 6 pm, route 5 will be closed both east and westbound at Tifft Street. That roadwork is expected to last through Saturday morning barring any delays with the weather. Depending on where you are coming from, your trip to the docks along Lake Erie could take a bit longer than usual.
TRAFFIC
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and it can be overwhelming when attempting to narrow it down to the top events for the weekend. For the first full weekend of June, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Parks Adventure Bus Will Be In Western New York This Summer

You could take an adventure to every park this summer, thanks to the new Parks Adventure Bus in Western New York. Instead of driving to your favorite parks for summer fun, such as Beaver Island, Fort Niagara, or Akron Falls, you can catch the free Parks Adventure Bus, touring a different park in Western New York every weekend this summer.
BUFFALO, NY
KISS 104.1

Summer Day Trip – Free New York State Canal System Excursions

A couple of years ago, my wife and I broke away from our usual vacation plan of spending the entire week at camp (which is not a bad thing) and taking a couple of day trips. We took a look at some things to do in New York State, and of course, there's a lot to do and see just in the Southern Tier, Central and Western parts of the state. We noticed there are boat excursions at various points on the Erie Canal. I couldn't even remember when I'd seen any portion of the Erie Canal in person, so this trip and a boat ride would be the perfect way to check out a portion of the canal.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Garth Brooks
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Paladino Announces Candidacy for 23rd Congressional District

With Congressman Chris Jacobs withdrawing from the race for New York's redrawn 23rd Congressional District, a former gubernatorial candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for the seat. Republican Carl Paladino, who is also from the Buffalo area, announced his candidacy Friday evening via Twitter. He says, "We will fight to represent the best interests of the people and ensure that the Buffalo area and Southern Tier is a better place for our businesses, families, and community." Paladino ran for governor of New York in 2010 and was defeated by Andrew Cuomo.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

National Donut Day Deals in Western New York

To quote the great Homer J. Simpson..."Mmmmm, Donuts". National Donut Day is Friday, June 3rd, and we have found all the best deals across Western New York. Donut, or Doughnut, that is the question? You see it spelled both ways, and to be honest, I wasn't really sure why that was the case. According to the interwebs, Doughnut is the original, and for the most part, the preferred spelling of the word. It is vastly more common internationally, even though you see some shops use it here in the states. Donut is the more Americanized version of the word and has become more commonly accepted through the years.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Highmark Stadium#Wicked#Western New York#Home For Sale
96.1 The Breeze

Severe Thunderstorm Watch For All of WNY

We’re not dealing with the snow and cold for a while here in Western New York. It’s officially June and it’s warm days ahead for the next several months. However, even though we get to enjoy warm weather through September, this is the time of the year that thunderstorms are at their strongest. The weather can change on a dime in the Buffalo region in the spring and winter, but it can also do that in the summer.
BUFFALO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Environment
96.1 The Breeze

These Landmarks In Western New York Are Celebrating Pride Month

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Wednesday designating June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. In the proclamation, Governor Hochul stated that New York State will be unveiling the newly renovated Marsha P. Johnson State Park, named after a transgender woman of color who was a pioneer of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement and a prominent figure in the Stonewall Uprising.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Are There Murder Hornets In Alden, New York?

Murder hornets are the largest hornets in the world, and it doesn’t look like they are going away any time soon. The murder hornets started to invade North America in 2021, and they pose a real threat to other insects, bees and smaller wasps. They are approximately two inches in size, and they have large stingers.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy