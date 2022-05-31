Enormous House Fire On Buffalo’s West Side [VIDEO]

On May 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Eleanor L. Thomas., 68, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Chestnut Ridge Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Thomas was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Thomas had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Thomas had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Thomas was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where she is due to appear at a later date.

BOSTON, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO