Following the opening of a Heights location in April, officials with Dallas-based Zalat Pizza announced they now plan to open a new pizza shop on Washington Avenue in June. The fourth Houston-area location of the chain will open June 7 at 4802 Washington Ave., Houston, near the Shepherd Drive intersection, according to a May 31 news release. Like the Heights location, the new Washington Avenue location will have limited seating while also serving takeout and delivery through Zalat's website, phone app and most third-party delivery apps.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO