Wichita, KS

Ukraine war impact on farmers

KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Towing companies saturated with calls as torrential rain flooded Wichita streets.

www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

Rent rising in Wichita

When heavy rains flooded Wichita streets and cars got stuck in the water, Alonzo brothers helped pull cars out. Towing companies saturated with calls as torrential rain flooded Wichita streets. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT. With Wichita area storms dumping torrential rain, Tuesday night was an especially...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Prolonged drought lowers expectations for Kansas wheat harvest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The start of wheat harvest is days away for parts of Kansas, but because of the prolonged drought across the state, some farmers may have less what to cut. This year’s harvest comes as prices soar because of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Lower yields...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Hurts Donut

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Public invited to race Wichita police, other law enforcement agencies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is inviting out those with the need for speed to a legal. The “Beat the Heat” event was so successful last year, that the police department is bringing it back, in partnership with Mel Hambleton Ford. “Everyone that wants to...
WICHITA, KS
travelawaits.com

11 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is gaining a reputation for its delicious food scene, and for good reason. A cultural hub, you can eat around the world through Wichita’s variety of local and international cuisine. From upscale eateries to family restaurants, the food in Wichita is delicious. With approximately 400 restaurants, food trucks,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Three brothers help pull cars out of flooded Wichita streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, as heavy rain poured down on Wichita streets, it left many cars stalled in the water. Three brothers, Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo were in the area of Maple and Nevada to pick up their sister as the heavy rain flooded roads. With a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Meals on Wheels needs volunteers in Wichita on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the vacation season underway Meals on Wheels Wichita is now experiencing a drop in volunteer numbers. Senior Services of Wichita said it presently has 25 open delivery routes for Friday, June 3, 2022. Anyone able to assist should contact Meals on Wheels at 316-267-0122 or...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man catches 40 lb. catfish in Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Odell Davis made a big catch in the Arkansas River on Tuesday. A photo shared with Eyewitness News shows Davis holding a 40-pound catfish. The Park City man said he caught the big fish at the Lincoln Street Dam just south of downtown Wichita. According to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Program aims to get Wichita area teens ready to work

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Teens in the Wichita area are getting ready to start work Monday, June 6, through a program called “The Way to Work.” Along with the program, the City of Wichita (Wichita Transit) is offering free bus rides through Aug. 31 to youth 18 years old and younger. Students need only to show their 2021-22 student ID for the free rides.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Busy I-135 ramp in Newton remains closed

UPDATE: The reopening of the northbound I-135 ramp to eastbound U.S. 50 on the north side of Newton has been delayed until about noon on Saturday, June 4. NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — For the last two weeks of May, highway drivers heading east from Newton have to deal with the closing of a popular highway […]
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Rising rent leaving Kansans in a bind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rent continues to rise at the fastest pace in decades, making housing more expensive than ever for Americans. Rising rent has also impacted Kansas, creating uncertainty about what to expect for the future. Nationally, average rent is up a record 11.3 percent in the last year,...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Cheney Reservoir filling up again

CHENEY, Kan. — After falling by as much as two feet during the recent dry spell, Cheney Reservoir is back up to normal levels. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the lake is at 1,421 feet above sea level. With the recent rainfall, the lake could rise a little in the coming weeks. The lake can gain about eight more feet to the top of the floodway which last occurred in 2019, when the lake reached a record level of 1,430 feet above sea level. In 2013, the lake fell to a record low of just 1,412 or nine feet below normal levels.
CHENEY, KS
JC Post

Scientists need your help spotting cute, fuzzy bumblebees in Kansas

Scientists want Kansans in every corner of the state to help count bumblebees — those fuzzy, good-natured harbingers of summer. You don’t need a biology degree. Just enthusiasm and some training, which scientists offer online and, this month, in person in Kansas City, Wichita and at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Storm-free today, but not tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 50s, or 5-10 degrees below normal. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The forecast is...
WICHITA, KS

