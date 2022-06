One thing we do know is that NCIS Season 20 is happening. Now we’re just waiting for the series to premiere its new season on CBS. When will that be?. The NCIS Season 19 finale did not disappoint. It left us on a pretty major cliffhanger for Parker, who is on the run after Raven framed him for murder. His ex-wife is somehow involved, and the team is trying to piece it all together.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO