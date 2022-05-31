ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Council chief Michel: "Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU."

By FARUK IMAMOVIC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

European Council chief Charles Michel said the deal cut off "a huge source of financing" for the Russian war machine. Leaders also agreed to exclude Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT system and ban three more Russian state televisions, he added. According to EU sources, the embargo is...

Comments / 0

Germany knelt before Moscow: Gas will be paid in rubles

German power companies RWE and Uniper have confirmed that they paid for Russian gas for the first time under a Moscow decree that provides for payments in rubles through an intermediary bank in Russia. According to a Russian decree from the end of March, buyers from "enemy countries" must open an account in Gazprombank to which they transfer money in the agreed currency, mostly euros and dollars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#European Union#European Council#Eu Leaders#Politics Local#Russian#Eu#Sberbank#Swift#Ukrainian
Russian advance in eastern Ukraine to be delayed by ‘operational pause’, West believes

Russian troops in eastern Ukraine are likely to be forced to take an “operational pause” after slow and grinding advances over recent weeks have left little more than 50 per cent of the forces initially deployed by Vladimir Putin in a state of combat effectiveness, Western officials have said.Officials said the Russians face a series of perilous river crossings and are showing signs of “disillusionment” with the campaign, not only among rank-and-file soldiers but also senior officers.With Ukrainian defences soon to be bolstered by HIMARS rocket systems, supplied by US president Joe Biden, Russia will face increasingly effective resistance to...
MILITARY
Putin Clings To Semblance Of Normality As His War Grinds On

Approaching the 100-day mark in a war that he refuses to call by its name, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man intent on conveying the impression of business as usual. As his army fought its way into the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk this week, Putin was making awkward small talk in a televised ceremony to honour parents of exceptionally large families.
POLITICS
Denmark votes to drop EU defence opt-out in 'historic' referendum

Denmark has voted in a historic referendum to take part in EU security policy, scrapping its 30-year opt-out. The vote will allow Danish troops to take part in EU military missions. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the move, which was approved by 66.9% of voters, sent "a very important signal"...
POLITICS
Analysis: Russians Feel Little Economic Pain Now, Long-Term Outlook Darkens

LONDON (Reuters) - For Oleg Kechin, owner of a chain of barbershops, forecasts that Russia will be plunged into its deepest economic crisis in a generation feel overdone. U.S. President Joe Biden may have promised that Western sanctions would wreak economic havoc in Russia, but Kechin's business is still drawing in customers in the town of Saransk, which lies 510 km (320 miles) southeast of Moscow.
ECONOMY
Russia-Ukraine War Pushes Europe and Azerbaijan Closer

The consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have created further incentives and necessities for closer bonds between the EU and Azerbaijan. “Today Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have become closer to each other more than ever,” Peter Michalko, the EU ambassador in Azerbaijan, stated in an event dedicated to Europe Day on May 12, in Baku. According to Lithuanian ambassador Egidijus Navikas, the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU intensified following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, as European companies are actively involved in reconstruction work in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation and the EU is playing an influential mediating role in establishing peaceful relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—in particular, the regional political tensions; security threats and challenges, disruption of the traditional connectivity routes, and the energy crisis in Europe—have created further incentives and necessities for closer bonds between the EU and Azerbaijan.
POLITICS
German lawmakers approve 100 billion euro military revamp

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament on Friday approved the creation of the 100 billion euro ($107.2 billion) special defence fund that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The money is destined to top up the regular defence budget of...
MILITARY
Russia gains ground in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy warns Russia is using “maximum combat power” in eastern Ukraine but more help is coming as Ukrainian troops pour in and the U.S. sends in more weapons. The European Union is banning imports of Russian oil by ship but import by pipeline is still allowed.May 31, 2022.
POLITICS
The Suwalki Gap needs more effective defending

NATO’s ability to defend its Baltic member states — Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania — is at risk. With NATO’s announcement that Finland and Sweden are on the fast track to become the alliance's newest members, Poland’s Suwalki Gap just became some of NATO’s most strategic real estate. It needs better defending.
MILITARY
Ukrainian football player, Oleksandr Zinchenko in tears: We must stop Russia!

Ukraine is in a difficult situation, given that there is currently a war in that country. One of the most famous football players in Ukraine, Oleksandr Zinchenko sent a clear message and asked for the war to end! “Every Ukrainian wants one thing – to stop this war,” he said, as quoted by talksport “I have spoken with people from all around the world, from different countries.
SOCCER
Negotiating Peace in Ukraine Is Not About What America Wants

The conflict in Ukraine must stay focused on what is good for Ukraine, not America. Judging by his recent statements, it appears that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is looking for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Yet considering that the United States plays such a crucial role in the conflict, Washington has sufficient leverage to decide when and how Ukraine enters into peace negotiations. But Washington’s objectives in the conflict are far from clear.
FOREIGN POLICY
Vladimir Putin reportedly loses one of his closest advisors

Valentin Yumashev, who helped Russian President Vladimir Putin come to power, has resigned from his role as a Kremlin adviser, according to Reuters. Yumashev is the son-in-law of former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin. Yumashev had a 'limited influence on Putin's decision-making'. Yumashev reportedly worked as an unsalaried presidential adviser with...
POLITICS
