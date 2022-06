LITITZ, PA — The Lititz Borough Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at the intersection of North Lane and North Water Street. Authorities state that Police received the report of a hit-and-run crash on May 30, 2022, around 11:05 AM. A vehicle, described as a green-colored Kia, reverse over a stop sign at this location. The crash damaged the stop sign and the driver left the scene.

LITITZ, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO