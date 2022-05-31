ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

New nukes? No thanks

By Bill Christofferson
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcK1w_0fvYewmv00

Logo copyright smiling sun.org

More than 50 years since the last Wisconsin nuclear power reactor began operation, is there new nuclear power in the state’s future?

Two utilities serving Wisconsin customers are exploring that possibility, hoping that new technology and smaller reactors will overcome the problems that have plagued the industry since its inception. It sounds like pie in the sky.

Dairyland Power Cooperative in LaCrosse and Xcel Energies, operating as Northern States Power in Wisconsin, have engaged NuScale, an Oregon firm, to evaluate the potential of using the small-scale reactors. NuScale is not a disinterested party; it developed the modular reactors and wants to sell them.

The Wisconsin Technology Council sponsored a luncheon last week, with a panel loaded with two utility executives and a nuclear engineer, but no skeptics or critics. The Tech Council appears to be in the tank for new nuclear plants.

But there are plenty of critics.

“Too late, too expensive, too risky and too uncertain. That, in a nutshell, describes NuScale’s planned small modular reactor (SMR) project, which has been in development since 2001 and will not begin commercial operations before 2029, if ever,” according to a report from  the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Once touted as producing electricity too cheap to meter, nuclear power now has become too expensive to produce. Safety concerns aside, economics are the primary reason almost no new nuclear reactors have begun operating in the U.S. in decades, as other energy sources have become less expensive.

Proponents present nuclear power as a way to fight climate change. At the Tech Council luncheon, industry presented nuclear power as part of a “decarbonized future.”  But nuclear power is neither clean nor green. As Dr Al Gedicks, emeritus professor at UW–La Crosse, puts it: ”Nuclear power is not carbon-free electricity. At each stage of the nuclear fuel cycle, from uranium mining, milling, enrichment to construction, decommissioning and waste storage, nuclear power uses fossil fuels and contributes greenhouse gas emissions that accelerate global climate change. Compared to renewable energy, nuclear power releases four to five times the CO2 per unit of energy produced.”

The modular reactors “could be linked together like Legos,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported , although each of the “Legos” would be seven stories tall and inside a containment vessel 76 feet tall and 15 feet in diameter.

Then there is the issue of nuclear waste , one the industry likes to ignore or treat as inconsequential. In 1983 Wisconsin enacted a law often incorrectly described as a nuclear plant moratorium.  It did not ban new reactors, but required that they make economic sense and that there be a permanent facility to dispose of their nuclear waste.  Unable to meet either of those requirements, the state simply repealed the law in 2016.

Nuclear reactors have been generating high level radioactive waste since 1957, with no safe, permanent way to dispose of it and store it anywhere in the world.  Instead, it has accumulated at the reactor sites. In Wisconsin, it is stored in dry casks at two closed reactors: the Kewaunee plant on Lake Michigan, and Dairyland’s Genoa plant on the Mississippi River.  At Point Beach , the only plant still operating in the state, also on Lake Michigan, some used nuclear fuel rods are stored in dry casks, and others in water, like swimming pools.

Some of the waste is so deadly, and decays so slowly, that it must be kept out of the environment for 250,000 years.  To put that in perspective, 10,000 years ago Wisconsin was covered by glaciers.

Are the dry casks safe, if not for 250,000 years, for the foreseeable future?  Nuclear plants of necessity are located on large bodies of water; one at Prairie Island, Minnesota operated by Xcel is in a flood plain. Jeff Bryan, a former nuclear science professor at  UW-La Crosse, said in a newspaper interview the effect of the radioactive waste, stored between Highway 35 and the Mississippi, should be minimal on local residents of Genoa. He said someone living a quarter mile from the storage pad will receive a yearly dose of radiation roughly equivalent to eating five bananas. That’s if all goes well, of course.

Finally, there is this classic disclaimer at the end of a NuScale news release , which shows how much uncertainty there is about the firm’s claims and plans :

“This release may contain “forward-looking statements… Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, NuScale’s results may differ materially from its expectations and projections . . .. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.”

In other words, don’t count on anything the nuclear industry tells you.  That has always been a good rule of thumb.  Buyer beware!

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post New nukes? No thanks appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Why are most Wisconsin waterfalls up north?

Spending time in nature has become more popular during the pandemic. Getting outside to enjoy Wisconsin’s waterfalls is a part of that, and it prompted someone to ask WHYsconsin why the northern part of the state seems to have a monopoly on waterfalls. Tom Hornung from Madison was entering...
WISCONSIN STATE
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

New ad from Senate candidate Nelson decries race for cheaper labor

APPLETON — Outagamie County Executive and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson today released his second television ad of the cycle, highlighting his successful work to save jobs at a union paper mill. The ad focuses on Wisconsin’s prized toilet paper manufacturing history as a reason to oppose the...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin gas prices top $5; drivers beyond frustrated

BRISTOL, Wis. - Wisconsinites are not holding back in describing their frustration with rising fuel costs. There was anger and even some swearing as Wisconsin drivers take in this new price increase. Pain at the pump is turning into… fury at the pump. "It’s (expletive)," said Patrick Bailey.
BRISTOL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dairyland, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oregon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
State
Oregon State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Greater Milwaukee Today

Allen responds to Evers’ Progress Flag announcement

MADISON — On the heels of Gov. Tony Evers announcing the Progress Pride Flag will be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol this month, some Republicans are voicing disagreement. Evers signed an Executive Order on Wednesday ordering that the Progress Pride Flag be raised over the Capitol during the...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Power Plants#Lacrosse#Nuscale#The Tech Council#Smr
WBAY Green Bay

Report: Wisconsin had 11 Indian boarding schools, 2 in Keshena

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal report shows more than 500 indigenous children died at Indian boarding schools in the United States. Wisconsin had at least 11 of these schools, including two in Keshena. Dewey Schanandore says he found gravesites while jogging around Keshena. He believes his ancestors led him...
KESHENA, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's All Milk Price for April Sets Record

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin all milk price for April has set a new all-time record of $27.10 per hundredweight, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. According to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was $1.80 above last month's price and $8.20 more than last April. The previous all milk price record for the state was set in September 2014 when it reached $26.60.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WEA Trust, Health Tradition Health Plan leaving Wisconsin’s insurance market by end of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — WEA Trust and the Health Tradition Health Plan are getting out of Wisconsin’s health insurance market by the end of the year. In a news release Wednesday, the groups said existing plan members will be covered until they choose new coverage or until December 31, whichever is earlier. WEA Trust will continue members’ long term care, life and vision coverage.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Republican Investigation Of 2020 Presidential Election In Wisconsin $200K Over Budget

The Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is reported to be about 200-thousand dollars over its budget. When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos first appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the review a budget of 676-thousand dollars was established. A report this week reveals the state has spent a little over 896-thousand dollars on the review and five lawsuits connected to it. The Journal Sentinel reported the figures after obtaining invoices under the state’s open records law. The investigation was launched almost a year ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
antigotimes.com

Protect Wisconsin’s Forests AndTrees By Not Moving Firewood

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES. the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges the public to protect Wisconsin’s forests and trees by not transporting firewood long distances. Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and campfires are a Wisconsin summer staple. Even after a tree has...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Five years after massive manure spill, residents fighting for clean water

In late 2016, a pipe burst at the Emerald Sky Dairy, a factory farm in the town of Emerald in St. Croix County. The resulting leak ended up spilling nearly 300,000 gallons of manure into the surrounding wetlands and water systems.  The farm, which has a permit to operate as a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation […] The post Five years after massive manure spill, residents fighting for clean water appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Dane County judge hands election skeptic latest legal defeat

A Dane County judge on Wednesday affirmed a December 2021 decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found the city of Madison did not violate state election law by accepting private grant money to help administer the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision from Dane County Circuit...
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin GOP election investigation costs rise, nearly $900,000

MADISON, Wis. - The cost of Wisconsin Republicans' investigation of the 2020 presidential election results has risen to nearly $900,000, about $220,000 more than initially budgeted. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos initially budgeted about $676,000 for the probe. But the investigation has sparked five lawsuits. A newspaper reported Wednesday that invoices...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy