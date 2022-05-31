Threat cancels classes at Fond du Lac High School

(KIEL,WI)–A fifth bomb threat is reported in the Kiel School District. This time multiple locations are targeted. Just before 9:30 Tuesday morning, police received an email with threats directed at Kiel Middle School, Kiel High School, the Kiel School District Office, Zielanis Elementary School, Kiel City Hall and the Kiel Public Library. Employees at those locations were evacuated. Searches of the buildings did not turn up any suspicious devices. The school buildings were not occupied by students as the previous threats led to the district holding classes virtually.
