Threat cancels classes at Fond du Lac High School

KIEL, Wis. — A Title IX investigation involving three Kiel eighth graders is closed. That’s according to a letter to parents from the school board. The letter reads in part, “Consistent with our Board policies and procedures, we have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students. Based on these actions, and pursuant to District policies and procedures, the School District considers this matter closed.”

KIEL, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO