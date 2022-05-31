ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Threat cancels classes at Fond du Lac High School

 3 days ago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Classes are canceled Tuesday at Fond du Lac High School after a threat...

Kiel closes controversial Title IX investigation

KIEL, Wis. — A Title IX investigation involving three Kiel eighth graders is closed. That’s according to a letter to parents from the school board. The letter reads in part, “Consistent with our Board policies and procedures, we have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students. Based on these actions, and pursuant to District policies and procedures, the School District considers this matter closed.”
Fifth bomb threat at Kiel Schools and other locations

(KIEL,WI)–A fifth bomb threat is reported in the Kiel School District. This time multiple locations are targeted. Just before 9:30 Tuesday morning, police received an email with threats directed at Kiel Middle School, Kiel High School, the Kiel School District Office, Zielanis Elementary School, Kiel City Hall and the Kiel Public Library. Employees at those locations were evacuated. Searches of the buildings did not turn up any suspicious devices. The school buildings were not occupied by students as the previous threats led to the district holding classes virtually.
Oshkosh School Board member blocked from commenting on local news site

OSHKOSH, Wis–A member of the Oshkosh School Board and her husband are blocked from commenting on a local news website. In a Facebook post, Oshkosh Examiner publisher Miles Maguire says he is blocking Stephanie Carlin and her husband, Larry, from commenting on on-line articles due to “false and defamatory statements.”
Green Bay man killed in Oconto County crash

TOWN OF LAKEWOOD, Wis. — A Green Bay man is killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oconto County. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday on Highway F in the Town of Lakewood. Responding deputies found a truck in a ditch. It’s believed the truck crossed the centerline, went...
Man arrested in fatal UTV crash in Oconto County

TOWN OF DOTY, Wis. — Authorities are investigating a fatal UTV crash in Oconto County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Highway T and Boulder Lake Lane in the Town of Doty around 9:07 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found a 56-year-old Chicago man who...
Woman in custody dies after escaping vehicle during transport

TOWN OF FOX CROSSING, Wis. — A woman in the custody of Outagamie County sheriff’s deputies dies after escaping a moving vehicle. The 43-year-old Appleton woman was being transported around 5:30 p.m. Monday. While southbound on Highway 441 near Racine Street, the woman got out of the vehicle....
Suspect in Waupaca County arson charged in murder-for-hire plot

WAUPACA, Wis. — A Waupaca County man charged in connection with an arson fire and mutilation of a corpse now faces additional charges in a murder-for-hire scheme. According to a criminal complaint, inmates at the Waupaca County Jail say Steven Eggert attempted to hire inmates to kill witnesses. Eggert...
Gulfstream expanding Appleton facility

GREENVILLE, Wis. — Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation is expanding its Appleton facility. The aircraft company announces it is investing more than $55 million and hiring for more than 200 new positions at the facility in Greenville. Gulfstream is constructing an aircraft paint facility, which is set to begin operations in...
Green Bay gas prices continue to climb

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Gas prices continue to climb in Green Bay. The latest survey by GasBuddy lists the average at $4.38 per gallon. That’s nearly 15 cents more than the previous week. Prices in Green Bay are more than 50 cents per gallon higher than a month...
