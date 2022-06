AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the new Resorts World Las Vegas to check out their new Baby Elephants art installation. On May 25, RW unveiled 26 life-size baby elephant statues. It was all part of Elephant Parade, the world’s largest touring public elephant art exposition that raises awareness of and support for elephant conservation. Many of the elephants have sponsors including: AREA15, Celine Dion, Katy Perry in collaboration with Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, 818 Tequila, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), Las Vegas Raiders, Life is Beautiful, The Boring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Tiësto, UFC, and Vegas Golden Knights.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO