Lancaster County, PA

Man Charged With Assaulting Saladworks Employee

 3 days ago
LITITZ, PA — A Lancaster man has been charged with assault and related offenses by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. Authorities state that on Friday, May 20, 2022, Northern Lancaster County Police officers filed charges against...

Lancaster Man Charged With Strangulation

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster resident has been arrested by the Manheim Township Police Department, charged with Strangulation and related offenses. Authorities state that 33-year-old Michael J. Quinones was arrested on May 26 after police responded to a 911 call. The victim reported that Quinones had struck them in the face and chest with both open and closed hands, strangled them with his forearm / cut off their airway, and threw them against a door. They also reported that during the attack Quinones held a knife toward them while threatening to kill a 3rd party. The victim had bodily injuries to their face, neck, and arms. Quinones was taken into custody and a criminal complaint was filed.
LANCASTER, PA
Man Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 23 at approximately 9:09 p.m., police responded to the area of Conrad and North DuPont Streets for a call of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, police observed 33-year-old James Cooper and attempted to make contact with him. Cooper fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
WILMINGTON, DE
Three Suspects Wanted for 7-Eleven Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for the public’s help with information on a recent robbery. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at approximately 5:25 AM, the three suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the 7-Eleven store located at 1034 Washington Avenue. A fourth suspect waited outside and was not picked up on video. Once inside, the suspects selected merchandise and walked out without paying. An employee confronted the suspects outside and asked for the merchandise. The suspects then attacked the employee causing injuries that required medical treatment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Suspects

LITITZ, PA — The Lititz Borough Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the two persons in recently released images. Authorities state that on May 02, 2022, two parked vehicles had windows smashed out and items inside stolen, while the vehicles were parked at the Dean Saylor Park. Subsequently, bank transactions were attempted utilizing credit cards that were taken during the theft. The attempted transactions occurred at a Fulton Bank in Montgomery County and a Fulton Bank in Lehigh County.
LITITZ, PA
Lancaster Woman Charged With Theft From Giant Food Store

LANCASTER, PA — A resident of Lancaster has been arrested by the Manheim Township Police Department and charged with Retail Theft. Authorities state that 45-year-old Fior M. Vallejo was charged with Retail Theft on May 31, 2022 after employees of the Giant Food Store, located at 1605 Lititz Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, contacted the police. Vallejo was reportedly witnessed concealing several items for sale and leaving the store without paying for them. The total loss was $59.45.
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster police investigating sextortion scam

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a sextortion scam in Penn Township. Police responded for an online scam where a man reported meeting who he thought was a woman on the dating app Hinge. The man said he was asked to send photos of himself to the woman and responded with “regular” photos of himself.
LANCASTER, PA
Philadelphia Man Charged With Theft in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts by the West Chester Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, West Chester Police were dispatched to the report of a retail theft that had just occurred at a business located in the 50 Block of E. Gay St. While on scene investigating the first retail theft, Police were dispatched to another retail theft that had just occurred at a business in the 700 Block of Miles RD. Through their investigation, officers determined that the same perpetrators were involved in both thefts. The vehicle they were operating was observed leaving town and a traffic stop was conducted. A white male, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Sweeney of Philadelphia, was taken into custody.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Doylestown Man Arrested for Corruption of Minors

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A resident of Doylestown, Pennsylvania has been arrested by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and charged with the Corruption of Minors. Authorities state that 41-year-old William “Billy” Francis Vandeventer was arrested after an investigation revealed he was attempting to lure a minor for sex after the reporting party posed as a 13-year-old boy. The “meet” took place at Center Square Towers, located at 555 N. Broad Street, Doylestown Borough on May 29, 2022, at 1:15 PM. Vandeventer reportedly started talking to the fictitious boy through a web forum. Police obtained numerous text messages from Vandeventer to the “boy” requesting sexual acts and including a profile picture of himself.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Suspect named in 1989 disappearance of Dauphin County teenager Tracy Kroh

An 89-year-old man just released from prison has officially been named a suspect in the decades-old cold case disappearance of Dauphin County teenager Tracy Kroh. WGAL News 8's Susan Shapiro spoke with Mark Warfel in July 2019 after police started searching his property in Halifax. He told Susan police were looking for Kroh's remains but that officers wouldn't find them on his property.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Wanted Man Arrested in Bristol Township

BRISTOL TWP, PA — A wanted man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant by the Bristol Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 13, 2022, the Bucks County Magisterial District Court 07-01-03 issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Ryan Pekarski in connection to a Person Not to Possess a Firearm charge. On Tuesday, May 31, Pekarski was arrested by the Bristol Township Police Department.
BRISTOL, PA
Woman Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Handgun in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
PA State Police Investigating Unemployment Fraud in Elk Township, Chester County

ELK TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they recently investigated an incident of identity theft and unemployment fraud. Authorities state that on April 13, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to Briarcroft Drive in Elk Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, The victim, a 55-year-old female, reported that an unknown perpetrator opened an unemployment account in her name. The account was closed and there were no monetary losses.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Allentown Business Owner and Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Brian David Cortes, a/k/a “Bambi”, 36, of Allentown, PA, was sentenced this week to eight years and one month in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl for the distribution of the dangerous narcotic fentanyl.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Wilmington Police Investigating a Fatal Stabbing

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating what they have now determined to have been a fatal stabbing incident. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of North DuPont Street in reference to an altercation that occurred following a motor vehicle collision. A short time later, police were notified that the victim of the altercation arrived at the hospital in stable condition, suffering from a laceration. The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
State Police Investigating Identity Theft in East Marlborough Township, Chester County

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Avondale Station say they are investigating an incident of Identity Theft. Authorities state that on May 29, 2022, Troopers responded to Beverly Drive in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, The victim, a 67-year-old female, reported receiving notification that two bank accounts were opened in her name. There were no monetary losses. This investigation is ongoing.
Public Safety
Nottingham Man Arrested on Theft and Weapons Charges

OXFORD, PA — A 21-year-old man from Nottingham, Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged with theft and weapons offenses by the Oxford Borough Police Department. Authorities state that on June 1, 2022, at 6:45 am, the Oxford Police were dispatched for a report of a male suspect attempting to open car doors in the unit block of South Fourth Street. Officers made contact with a male, identified as Roberto Jayer-Martinez, who matched the description that the reporting party provided, as he was walking away from a parked vehicle. Officers could see the print of a handgun in Jayer-Martinez’s front pocket. Jayer-Martinez was placed into custody and searched on the scene. Two firearms, narcotics, and multiple suspected stolen items were recovered from his clothing.
OXFORD, PA
Former Navy supervisor sentenced for assaulting employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Etters, York County has been sentenced for assaulting an employee at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Mechanicsburg. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, 32-year-old Jared...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Lititz Borough Police Investigating Hit-and-Run

LITITZ, PA — The Lititz Borough Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at the intersection of North Lane and North Water Street. Authorities state that Police received the report of a hit-and-run crash on May 30, 2022, around 11:05 AM. A vehicle, described as a green-colored Kia, reverse over a stop sign at this location. The crash damaged the stop sign and the driver left the scene.
LITITZ, PA
