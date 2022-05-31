ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Washington County Auditor Notifying Voters of Polling Location Changes

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington County voters should make note of changes to some polling place locations ahead of the June 7th primary election. Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer informs that due...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Washington County Auditor’s Office Open Saturday Ahead of Primary Election

With the primary election in less than a week, the Washington County Auditor’s Office will be open this Saturday for those wishing to register or vote by absentee ballot. The office located at the courthouse will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. where voters can drop off mailed absentee ballots or vote via absentee in person. The last day to vote via absentee at the auditor’s office is Monday, June 6th, and County Auditor Dan Widmer reminds the public that due to changes in Iowa’s voting laws, absentee ballots must be in hand at the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. Mailed ballots that are received after that time cannot be counted. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, and some voters in the county should be aware that their precinct location may have changed due to this year’s redistricting. For more information on voting visit this story at kciiradio.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Holds Primary Event Saturday in Washington

Governor Kim Reynolds is hitting the road ahead of the Republican primary on June 7th. On Saturday, June 4th, Governor Reynolds will hold a Get Out The Vote rally in Washington with House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora at the Washington County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The rally will begin at 1:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
kciiradio.com

Washington Conducting Hotel Market Study

The Washington City Council recently approved a proposal for a hotel market study update. Mayor Jaron Rosien shared his excitement at this opportunity. When the last study done for the city in 2014, it showed levels just below the demand threshold for a new hotel. Since then city officials believe there has been development to warrant a limited-service hotel. The proposed agreement from Hospitality Marketers International, Inc. shows the total cost of conducting the study is $7,500 with half the amount to be paid in advance. It also states that a subject site for the proposed hotel has been identified, and more details about the site will be discussed upon completion of the study. This work is expected to begin around the end of June.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Audit finds more than $12K in improper disbursements by Iowa Safe Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Safe Schools had more than $12,200 in improper disbursements over four years, according to a new report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand. Sand released the report on Wednesday detailing the improper disbursements of Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds. The Attorney Genera’s...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditor#Polling Place#Primary Election#Postcard#Election Day#Politics Local#Election Local
kciiradio.com

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested on Outstanding Washington County Warrants

This week, authorities arrested 36-year-old Trevor Andrew Clinton of Cedar Rapids on local violations. Clinton also has outstanding warrants in Washington County violation of probation on felony charges for identity theft and two counts of collecting or attempting to collect a false claim of winnings. These charges stem from an incident in May of 2021 at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, in which he attempted to claim jackpots under a false identity and have others claim jackpots he had won.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Board Reversal Prompts Protest at Pekin

A superintendent sharing agreement with the Pekin School District will dissolve this summer after a decision by the Sigourney School Board. Through this academic year, the districts have shared the services of superintendent Kevin Hatfield. At a Sigourney board meeting April 13th, they agreed unanimously to continue the agreement through the 2022-23 school year. At a joint board meeting of the two districts May 2nd, that agreement was discussed, with Pekin citing concerns about language in the contract, prompting them to present a blank template for a shared personnel agreement with the Sigourney board. The Sigourney board agreed to review the document and present changes to discuss at a future meeting.
SIGOURNEY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KWQC

Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
BETTENDORF, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa COVID hospitalizations jump 29% in one week

There were 180 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday, a sizeable increase over the past week despite fewer new confirmed cases reported by state health officials. That number was a 29% increase from a week ago, when 139 were hospitalized, according to the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Iowa COVID hospitalizations jump 29% in one week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Probation Revoked, Man Serving Up to 10 Years for Washington County Convictions

After violating his probation several times, probation was recently revoked for a former Washington County resident on three criminal cases. Court documents show 39-year-old Derek Brandon Morgan must serve up to five years in prison for third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and two years for third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, to be served concurrently to each other. This prison time is to be served consecutively with a five-year sentence for dominion of a firearm by a felon, a class D felony. Morgan shall be committed to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale. These convictions stemmed from burglaries of storage units and a residence in Washington in August and September of 2019 and in December of 2020 he was found in possession of two shotguns during a home visit by a probation officer.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

John Deere to move Waterloo cab, welding assembly operation to Mexico by 2024

WATERLOO — John Deere's Waterloo cab and welding operation is moving to Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, by 2024, according to the company and a union official. Union leadership was given the news Wednesday and told ”no jobs would be affected because new product is coming in,” said United Auto Workers Local 838 President Tim Frickson.
WATERLOO, IA
KETV.com

John Deere to move cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico

In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date set for 2024. The company...
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

A new bill provides hope in stalling teacher shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Teacher resignations are adding up, but a bill awaiting Gov. Reynolds’ signature could help with the teacher shortage. Des Moines Public Schools, the state’s largest district, has 310 teachers resigning or retiring this summer. Urbandale has 67, Johnston has 65, and Waukee has 60. The legislation would help get teachers into […]
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy