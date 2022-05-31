Washington County Auditor Notifying Voters of Polling Location Changes

With the primary election in less than a week, the Washington County Auditor’s Office will be open this Saturday for those wishing to register or vote by absentee ballot. The office located at the courthouse will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. where voters can drop off mailed absentee ballots or vote via absentee in person. The last day to vote via absentee at the auditor’s office is Monday, June 6th, and County Auditor Dan Widmer reminds the public that due to changes in Iowa’s voting laws, absentee ballots must be in hand at the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. Mailed ballots that are received after that time cannot be counted. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, and some voters in the county should be aware that their precinct location may have changed due to this year’s redistricting. For more information on voting visit this story at kciiradio.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO