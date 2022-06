KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the first of its kind in Kalamazoo: a street that is car-free and just for children. The city has officially designated Peake Road and Circle Street, which border Jones Park in the West Main Hill neighborhood, as a "play street." This means both Peake Road and Circle Street are closed off to vehicle traffic so they can be used as an extension of Jones Park, providing a safe area for children to ride bikes, scooters and skateboards, or do other outdoor activities with their families.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO