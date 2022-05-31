ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IA

Highland Fills Board Vacancy, Announces Another

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

The Highland School District has seen some movement on their board this spring. In mid-April District 6 representative Kathy Butler resigned her position on the board. This vacancy was filled at their May 9th meeting by the appointment...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

The Tractorcade Rolls into Kalona

The Kalona Tractorcade returns Saturday. The parade starts at 5 pm and Dean Miller explains how the event came to be as well as Saturday’s route, “What it is, is a couple of years ago with Covid, the Mayor of Kalona decided to have a car parade and so I decided to have a tractor parade. And, so what it is, is just a little parade of tractors that’s starting out at the Sinclair John Deere Tractor Dealership in Kalona and we’ll drive around Kalona, in Kalona only, and go through Pleasantview Home, the nursing home, and end up at the Kalona Sale Barn. It’s just something different to go out and have some fun some evening, driving the old tractors.”
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Ridiculous/Ag Day, Flightline Live on Washington Square Tomorrow

Saturday is the final day of the Washington Summer Classic and Ridiculous Day, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the longest running in the state. Residents can check out sidewalk sales and other deals from businesses around the downtown square, enjoy food trucks and the modern ag display, as well as other traditions like the Ridiculous Princess and Superhero contests, and kiddie tractor pull. The Ridiculous/Tractor parade will then cruise through downtown at 5:30 p.m., which Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says is a can’t miss, “This year I anticipate it being a pretty big parade. We’ve already had a lot of people sign up and get excited about it and we are also honoring some of those ‘Ridiculous Honorees’ is what we call them. Some of the past business owners that have been around for a long time. So they’ll be wearing sashes to show that we honor them and that they’ve been here for a long time in our community and all that they’ve done.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Auditor’s Office Open Saturday Ahead of Primary Election

With the primary election in less than a week, the Washington County Auditor’s Office will be open this Saturday for those wishing to register or vote by absentee ballot. The office located at the courthouse will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. where voters can drop off mailed absentee ballots or vote via absentee in person. The last day to vote via absentee at the auditor’s office is Monday, June 6th, and County Auditor Dan Widmer reminds the public that due to changes in Iowa’s voting laws, absentee ballots must be in hand at the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. Mailed ballots that are received after that time cannot be counted. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, and some voters in the county should be aware that their precinct location may have changed due to this year’s redistricting. For more information on voting visit this story at kciiradio.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
City
Riverside, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Riverside, IA
Government
kciiradio.com

Robert “Bob” Duncan

Celebration of Life for 89-year-old Robert “Bob” Duncan of Ainsworth will be held Sunday, June 19th at the Youth Building on the Louisa County Fairgrounds in Columbus Junction. Visitation will be from 1-2:30p.m. with a small service at 2:30p.m. followed by time with family and friends. Memorials may be directed to United Presbyterian Church of Columbus Junction or Hospice of Washington County.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Conducting Hotel Market Study

The Washington City Council recently approved a proposal for a hotel market study update. Mayor Jaron Rosien shared his excitement at this opportunity. When the last study done for the city in 2014, it showed levels just below the demand threshold for a new hotel. Since then city officials believe there has been development to warrant a limited-service hotel. The proposed agreement from Hospitality Marketers International, Inc. shows the total cost of conducting the study is $7,500 with half the amount to be paid in advance. It also states that a subject site for the proposed hotel has been identified, and more details about the site will be discussed upon completion of the study. This work is expected to begin around the end of June.
WASHINGTON, IA
KWQC

Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
BETTENDORF, IA
kciiradio.com

Hilger Wins National Merit Scholarship

Fairfield has a National Merit Scholarship winner. Spencer J. Hilger has been awarded a National Merit Scholarship to the University of Iowa. His probable career field is Aviation. College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced this week are a part of the distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $28 million.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Person
Kathy Butler
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Holds Primary Event Saturday in Washington

Governor Kim Reynolds is hitting the road ahead of the Republican primary on June 7th. On Saturday, June 4th, Governor Reynolds will hold a Get Out The Vote rally in Washington with House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora at the Washington County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The rally will begin at 1:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid Prairie Students Excel at Special Olympics Event

The Kalona Rotary recognized Mid Prairie Special Olympic Athletes and their coach Tuesday for their recent accomplishments. Special Education Teacher & Special Olympics Coach Traci Zahradnek and Mid Prairie student athletes Alex Seawright, Erin Harmston and Mason Sieren were honored for their recent achievements. Zahradnek shares what preparation took place...
KALONA, IA
#City Limits
Sioux City Journal

John Deere to move Waterloo cab, welding assembly operation to Mexico by 2024

WATERLOO — John Deere's Waterloo cab and welding operation is moving to Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, by 2024, according to the company and a union official. Union leadership was given the news Wednesday and told ”no jobs would be affected because new product is coming in,” said United Auto Workers Local 838 President Tim Frickson.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Popular Central City Restaurant Will Be Reopening Soon

Folks over in Central City have a reason to celebrate this week! According to Facebook, the once popular Stove House Family Restaurant is ready to make a comeback!. Back in the summer of 2020, Stove House Family Restaurant, located at 2 Al Waterhouse Ave in Central City, officially closed its doors to customers. Less than two years later, new owners are ready to breathe new life into the restaurant.
CENTRAL CITY, IA
News Break
Politics
kciiradio.com

Family Day Tomorrow for Washington’s Summer Classic

Day two of the Washington Summer Classic has a plethora of activities for kids to enjoy as part of Family Day. Events Friday include free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center from 1-5 p.m., and Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says kids can then head to Central Park for activities and games, a photo booth, face art, pony rides, a bounce house and “touch a truck” including emergency vehicles, construction trucks, and tractors, “We’ll have live music and entertainment from 5-8, leading up to the movie in the park which would be ‘Encanto,’ which is one of my personal favorites.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Chamber Popping the Champagne to Ridiculous Day Tomorrow

Washington businesses are raising a glass to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Washington’s Ridiculous Day and kick off the annual Summer Classic. A “Ridiculously Bubbly” sip and shop event will last from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Washington, where participants 21 and older can enjoy champagne or other sparkling beverages served at downtown businesses and check out special deals happening this weekend as well as the weekly farmers market. Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis encourages participants to purchase a wristband as soon as possible, as they are limiting this event to 200 participants, “Wristbands are $10 for 21 and older and you can walk around and sample different bubbly drinks around the square. So this is something new and we’ve not done it before but I think it will be a lot of fun and similar to the ‘Sip and Shop’ and some of those other events that we’ve had here in Washington.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Colett D. McConnell

Family of 61-year-old Colett D. McConnell of Washington will greet friends Saturday, June 4th from 2-5p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Following the visitation a celebration of life and potluck will be held at the Wagon Wheel in Washington. A memorial fund has been established.
WASHINGTON, IA
Lincoln Report

3 Picturesque Small Towns in Iowa

Iowa is home to a number of charming small towns, such as the Amana Colonies, Wilton, and many more (see below). Taking the time to visit these towns will give you a chance to learn about the history and the character of each town.
IOWA STATE

