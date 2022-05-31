Illinois Primary Election: Chicago early voting supersite opens in Loop

After being postponed twice, early voting began in Chicago Tuesday.

It was supposed to start at the Loop supersite about a week and a half ago, but two different ballot reprints forced the delays. Voters can cast their primary ballots at the supersite at 191 North Clark Street.

Here is the supersite schedule:

Weekdays: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Election Day: 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (June 28th)

Early voting is already underway in the collar counties. It begins in suburban Cook County tomorrow. Most other suburbs have already started their early voting.

Illinois' primary election is June 28.