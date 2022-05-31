ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Lorraine Tyus named director of nursing at Cardinal Ritter Senior

By The St. Louis American Staff
St. Louis American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) recently hired Lorraine Tyus as its new director of nursing. Her responsibilities include planning, developing, organizing, and...

www.stlamerican.com

FOX 2

Over 200 open positions at St. Louis Catholic schools

ST. LOUIS – Area catholic schools are scrambling to fill open positions. The Archdiocese of St. Louis’ website lists 250 unfilled jobs for the 2022-2023 school year. Most of them are teacher positions at about 100 schools. Most of the unfilled jobs are in north St. Louis County.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood High School Students Receive Presidential Service Award

Kirkwood High School sophomores Josephine Sausville and Sophie Wallace were recently named “Bronze Recipients” of the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards. The awards are given by the President of the United States through Americorp and the Points of Light Initiative. Recipients must complete between 50 and 74 hours of volunteer service during a calendar year.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

University set to host Juneteenth celebration

ST. LOUIS – Juneteenth celebrations are ramping up and Harris-Stowe State University is hosting the second annual Show Me Juneteenth STL later this month. Marshelle “Ms. Woody” Woodland, the founder of the event, and DJ Larry Shepard explained more. Click here for more information. By submitting your...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

STL High school dancer continues to chase his dream

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Junior, soon to be senior, Jayden Brown is a sight to see and hear. Brown has been dancing since he was four years old. He is a standout student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in the SLPS District. “What I can say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Corey Johnson named Parkway director of athletics and activities

Corey Johnson has been named Parkway’s director of athletics and activities, effective July 1. He is currently the athletic director at Parkway North High where he has served for three years. Prior to Parkway, he served in many coaching and leadership roles as high school activities and athletic director, assistant principal, teacher and head coach of two sports in the Hazelwood School District. He began his career as a coach and high school social studies teacher. Johnson has served on the Missouri State High School Activities Association Board of Directors for seven years including a year as board president. Johnson holds a master’s in educational administration from Lindenwood and a bachelor of arts in history from Westmar University.
HAZELWOOD, MO
St. Louis health officials hold virtual town hall on COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis health officials will update the public Wednesday evening on the current state of COVID-19 in the local community. The public is invited to attend the virtual town hall event that begins at 6:30 p.m. Anyone can attend but must register online beforehand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

25 St. Louis high flyers under 40

Formal settings typically require guests to maintain a certain decorum. For example, the speaker asks everyone to hold their applause at graduation ceremonies until all the graduates cross the stage. Last Thursday, the St. Louis American Foundation's 11th Annual Salute to Young Leaders awards and networking program presented by Midwest...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Y101

A Website claims they found the Best Donuts in all of Missouri

Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

St. Louis City’s free summer food program starts Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis kicked off its free summer food program Tuesday. The Schools Out Cafe is in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Meals will be offered at more than 30 locations across the city. One meal per child...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Wash U basketball player passes away from Stage 4 stomach cancer

ST. LOUIS – Washington University basketball player Justin Hardy passed away from stomach cancer on Sunday at age 22. “Our deepest condolences go out to Justin Hardy’s family on his passing,” the team said. “We are devastated by this loss but comforted by the manner in which he lived his life.” Hardy was diagnosed with Stage […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Med facilities services to open in new location June 2

The Washington University School of Medicine’s Facilities Integrated Service Center (FISC) will open Thursday, June 2, at its new location at the Mid Campus Center. FISC is moving from its longtime home in Olin Residence Hall. Learn more here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

LETTING NO. 8746

CONCRETE & BRICK REMOVAL/REPLACEMENT AND COMPLETE SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT; PROJECT NO. SP-114 Electronic bids submitted through the Bid Express Online Portal will be received by the Board of Public Service until 1:45 PM, CT, on JUNE 28, 2022, then publicly opened and read. Proposals must be submitted electronically using “Bid Express Online Portal” at https://www.bidexpress.com/ businesses/20618/home. Plans and Specifications may be examined on the Board of Public Service website http://www.stl-bps.org (BPS On Line Plan Room) and may be purchased directly through the BPS website from INDOX Services at cost plus shipping. No refunds will be made. A mandatory pre-bid conference for all contractors bidding on this project will be held June 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference will be held in Room 305 City Hall, 1200 Market Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63103. Bidders shall comply with all applicable City, State and Federal laws (including MBE/WBE policies). All bidders must regard Federal Executive Order 11246, “Notice of Requirement for Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity”, the “Equal Opportunity Clause” and the “Standard Federal Equal Employment Specifications” set forth within and referenced at www.stl-bps.org (Announcements).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

INVITATION TO BID

MCCLUER SOUTH BERKELEY AUDITORIUM SOUND SYSTEM REPLACEMENT. Sealed bids for the above project are being requested from the FFSD and will be received and publicly opened on Friday, June 10, 2022 @ 2:00 pm CST at the Operation and Maintenance Dept. located at 8855 Dunn Rd. (REAR) Hazelwood, MO 63042. Bid specs must be obtained at http://new.fergflor.k12.mo.us/facilities-rfq. Contact Matt Furfaro at mfurfaro@fergflor.org for further information/questions.
FLORISSANT, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Hotels planned for former Wells Fargo campus in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Local developers are planning to replace two former Wells Fargo office buildings with hotels at Market Street and Jefferson Avenue. Green Street Real Estate Ventures and Midas are proposing to build a 170-room boutique Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and a 129-room extended-stay Staybridge Suites at 2601 Market Street in Midtown, on the Downtown West border.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

