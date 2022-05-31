ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, IA

Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial services for 70-year-old Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green of Brighton will be at 11a.m. Saturday, June 4th,...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Robert “Bob” Duncan

Celebration of Life for 89-year-old Robert “Bob” Duncan of Ainsworth will be held Sunday, June 19th at the Youth Building on the Louisa County Fairgrounds in Columbus Junction. Visitation will be from 1-2:30p.m. with a small service at 2:30p.m. followed by time with family and friends. Memorials may be directed to United Presbyterian Church of Columbus Junction or Hospice of Washington County.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
kciiradio.com

James A. “Jim” McCreedy

Funeral services for 84-year-old James A. “Jim” McCreedy of West Liberty, formerly of Ainsworth will be at 10:30a.m. Tuesday, June 7th at the Ainsworth Community Church. Family will be present to receive friends from 5-6:30p.m. Monday, June 6th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment with military honors will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Ainsworth Community Church and Ainsworth Opera House.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Gary Leroy Reinier

Funeral services for 75-year-old Gary Leroy Reinier of Ollie will be at 11a.m. Monday, June 6th at Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be immediately preceding the service from 10-11a.m. at the funeral home. General memorials may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Richland is in charge of the arrangements.
RICHLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Betty Jean Kessler

Funeral services for 96-year-old Betty Jean Kessler of Fairfield will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday, June 2nd at the Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at the Richland Friends Cemetery. Memorials to Lightning and Thunder Ministry Africa Sessions, may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Colett D. McConnell

Family of 61-year-old Colett D. McConnell of Washington will greet friends Saturday, June 4th from 2-5p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Following the visitation a celebration of life and potluck will be held at the Wagon Wheel in Washington. A memorial fund has been established.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

The Tractorcade Rolls into Kalona

The Kalona Tractorcade returns Saturday. The parade starts at 5 pm and Dean Miller explains how the event came to be as well as Saturday’s route, “What it is, is a couple of years ago with Covid, the Mayor of Kalona decided to have a car parade and so I decided to have a tractor parade. And, so what it is, is just a little parade of tractors that’s starting out at the Sinclair John Deere Tractor Dealership in Kalona and we’ll drive around Kalona, in Kalona only, and go through Pleasantview Home, the nursing home, and end up at the Kalona Sale Barn. It’s just something different to go out and have some fun some evening, driving the old tractors.”
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Ridiculous/Ag Day, Flightline Live on Washington Square Tomorrow

Saturday is the final day of the Washington Summer Classic and Ridiculous Day, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the longest running in the state. Residents can check out sidewalk sales and other deals from businesses around the downtown square, enjoy food trucks and the modern ag display, as well as other traditions like the Ridiculous Princess and Superhero contests, and kiddie tractor pull. The Ridiculous/Tractor parade will then cruise through downtown at 5:30 p.m., which Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says is a can’t miss, “This year I anticipate it being a pretty big parade. We’ve already had a lot of people sign up and get excited about it and we are also honoring some of those ‘Ridiculous Honorees’ is what we call them. Some of the past business owners that have been around for a long time. So they’ll be wearing sashes to show that we honor them and that they’ve been here for a long time in our community and all that they’ve done.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Family Day Tomorrow for Washington’s Summer Classic

Day two of the Washington Summer Classic has a plethora of activities for kids to enjoy as part of Family Day. Events Friday include free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center from 1-5 p.m., and Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says kids can then head to Central Park for activities and games, a photo booth, face art, pony rides, a bounce house and “touch a truck” including emergency vehicles, construction trucks, and tractors, “We’ll have live music and entertainment from 5-8, leading up to the movie in the park which would be ‘Encanto,’ which is one of my personal favorites.”
WASHINGTON, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ourquadcities.com

Pool closed temporarily because of vandalism

Because of an act of vandalism resulting in the Riverview Municipal Pool, Clinton, having to be drained according to the Model Aquatic Health Code regulations, the opening day for the pool (which was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 4, will be delayed until further notice, a news release from the city says.
CLINTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Chamber Popping the Champagne to Ridiculous Day Tomorrow

Washington businesses are raising a glass to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Washington’s Ridiculous Day and kick off the annual Summer Classic. A “Ridiculously Bubbly” sip and shop event will last from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Washington, where participants 21 and older can enjoy champagne or other sparkling beverages served at downtown businesses and check out special deals happening this weekend as well as the weekly farmers market. Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis encourages participants to purchase a wristband as soon as possible, as they are limiting this event to 200 participants, “Wristbands are $10 for 21 and older and you can walk around and sample different bubbly drinks around the square. So this is something new and we’ve not done it before but I think it will be a lot of fun and similar to the ‘Sip and Shop’ and some of those other events that we’ve had here in Washington.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Baseball Host Grayhounds in Makeup, Softball at Knoxville

Mother Nature has forced a reconfiguring of the schedule for the Washington summer teams and both squads will head their separate ways tonight. Last night’s baseball doubleheader with Burlington has been moved to this evening with the Demons set for their Southeast Conference opener. Washington sits at 1-1 and they fell to Solon 6-4 on Friday. Ethan Patterson is 4-for-6 at the plate with three runs knocked in and the junior has pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Burlington is 1-3 and most recently split a doubleheader with North Scott. Owen Fawcett is 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead the offense. The defending SEC Champion Grayhounds swept the Demons in three meetings last year.
WASHINGTON, IA
QuadCities.com

Davenport School’s Memorial To Breasia Terrell Unveiled Today

Students at Davenport’s Monroe Elementary School will be unveiling a special memorial to the late Breasia Terrell at 3 p.m. today at the school. Last fall, with her mother’s blessing, students began creating a memorial to Terrell. Green Thumbers on Brady St in Davenport donated a healthy young maple tree and our friends from One Eight helped to get it into the ground. This spring, the non-profit, Project 15:12, provided funding for a beautiful stone bench engraved in Breasia’s honor and the boulders lining the perimeter.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Vehicle crashes into building Thursday afternoon

Emergency responders were on the scene about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue, Moline. A large hole was visible in the Phillips 66 building where a car sat nearby. An ambulance was on the scene. We do not know whether anyone was injured. We will stay...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Coworkers remember victims of I-74 bike and pedestrian path tragedy

People around the Quad Cities are remembering the two men killed on the I-74 bike and pedestrian path two weeks ago. 21-year-old Ethan Gonzalez and 18-year-old Anthony Castaneda died after they suffered injuries after being struck by an SUV driving down the path on Sunday, May 22. Another person hit by the same SUV was 22-year-old Charles Bowen, who has survived his injuries thus far.
EAST MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

