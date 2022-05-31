Fire damages south St. Louis home Monday
ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a house Monday in south St. Louis.
That fire started around 12 p.m. on Oregon Avenue at Wyoming Street. The original fire alarm reported a person was trapped, but everyone escaped the home safely.
The fire was mostly in the back of the two-story building. Investigators are still looking for the cause.
