Saint Louis, MO

Fire damages south St. Louis home Monday

By Monica Ryan
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a house Monday in south St. Louis.

That fire started around 12 p.m. on Oregon Avenue at Wyoming Street. The original fire alarm reported a person was trapped, but everyone escaped the home safely.

The fire was mostly in the back of the two-story building. Investigators are still looking for the cause.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

