Denver, CO

EDITORIAL: No crime fight in Denver council’s 'priorities’?

By Gazette editorial board
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
The 2019-23 Denver City Council.  denvergov.org

Not everything on the Denver City Council’s latest list of proposed priorities for next year is without merit. But there’s plenty in the council’s “2023 Policy and Budget Priorities” — a roster of recommendations released last week in advance of the mayor’s budget, due in September — that reminds Denverites their local lawmakers dwell in an alternative universe.

Nowhere in the document is that more startlingly apparent than in the priority that purports to address public safety. It’s No. 3 on the list, mind you — not even No. 1 despite a crisis of skyrocketing homicides and other violence, and unprecedented property crime rates, especially for auto theft. It reads like a sketch-comedy spoof of the crime fight.

“Reframe safety in a public health, evidence-based, and anti-racist context with community investment to ensure healthy neighborhoods,” the council’s precious verbiage oozes. At the top of the “primary considerations” for the priority are, “fund mental health, wellness, and addiction services prioritizing mental health and addiction services for residential and in-patient care,” and, “increase counseling, addiction recovery beds, and other direct-service tools.”

Rome may be burning — but the council would rather heal those who started the fire.

At least, there is a call to “restore staffing at the Denver Sherriff’s (sic) Department,” which runs the jail.

Inexplicably, the public-safety priority includes a recommendation for, “an Office of Neighborhood Safety” that would be “connected to, but not run by, the Department of Safety.”

But how about funding a new police rapid-strike force to deal with downtown’s rampant illegal drug trade at places like Union Station? Or, funding a special, local-state-federal dragnet operation to stem auto theft? Colorado leads the country in stolen cars and trucks. Maybe expanding the public safety budget to improve recruitment and retention of cops and putting more of them on the beat? Nope.

Little surprise, perhaps. In fact, the word “crime” itself only appears once in the entire public-safety provision, in a recommendation at the bottom for “expanded funding for the Correlates of Crime program piloted in DPD District 4.”

But then, this is substantially the same council that oversaw police budget cuts less than three years ago amid the fever pitch of the absurd “defund the cops” movement. One council member even called less than two years ago for abolishing the police force and replacing it with a “peace force.” (For a change, the rest of the council resorted to reason and ignored her.)

Meanwhile, as The Gazette recently reported, Denver police numbers show aggravated assault crimes involving guns are up 73% so far this year compared to the three-year average from 2019-2021. Fatal shootings are also on the increase — and 59% of the victims are Black, according to Denver police numbers, even though African-Americans make up less than 10% of Denver’s city population. It is a grim reality that you’d think would alarm the “anti-racist” council.

As The Gazette also reported not long ago, Denver, Adams, Broomfield, Douglas, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties experienced a 24% increase in auto thefts across the metro area in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year.

Crime is at an epidemic level — and the Denver City Council wants to respond with more assistance for “employment and child care.” Yes, that’s in there, too. Perhaps it all makes sense on the council’s planet — while the rest of us are forced to take cover back here on Earth.

Related
CBS Denver

Advisory Committee of Denver’s STAR Program Wants City’s Street Enforcement Team Dissolved

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s mental health crisis is a visible one. On many streets, people suffer from illnesses as they wander and set up camp along many roads. To help those in need, the city has a pair of programs aimed at providing support and resources. The city’s well-known STAR program – Support Team Assisted Response – responds to mental health crises that do not warrant a police officer. A paramedic and mental health professional are dispatched instead. There’s also a team called SET – Street Enforcement Team – which is made up of civilians who can issue citations under certain...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Aurora mayor considers new regulations to limit panhandling

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman wants to crack down on panhandling. "I'm concerned about the growing aggressiveness of some of the solicitations/panhandling on street corners, medians, and in the streets and I'm researching what other municipalities have done to address this issue from a safety perspective," Coffman said Tuesday morning in a Facebook post. The post showed a person disrupting traffic while asking for donations.
AURORA, CO
buckrail.com

Town Manager making move to Colorado

JACKSON, Wyo. — Town Manager Larry Pardee announced today that he has accepted a Town Manager position in Eagle, Colorado. Pardee originally moved to Wyoming from this same part of Colorado to become the Director of Public Works for the Town of Jackson under then Town Manager Bob McLaurin and was appointed Town Manager in 2018.
JACKSON, WY
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Cops at school — now, more than ever

Gazette readers this week were treated to an uplifting profile of a Colorado woman whose career path has taken her from full-time mom, to published author, to her latest calling — campus cop. Michelle Escamilla is a sheriff’s deputy who served this past school year at a high school...
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

BRIEF: Dem Congressional Candidate Condemns GOP Opponent’s Proposal to ‘Let Teachers Carry’ Guns

On Tuesday, Democratic congressional candidate Yadira Caraveo called her GOP opponent Lori Saine’s proposal to let teachers carry guns “dangerous.”. “One week after 18 children were murdered in Uvalde, Lori Saine wants more guns in schools,” stated Caraveo on Twitter. “Gun violence is now the #1 cause of death in U.S. kids. I’m a pediatrician running for Congress in the new [eighth congressional district] — help me stop this dangerous rhetoric and build a better future for our kids.”
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Douglas County drunk driving conviction reversed due to biased juror

The state's second-highest court has reversed a defendant's drunk driving-related convictions after determining a Douglas County judge allowed a biased juror to serve on his trial. Jurors found Daniel Paul Haag guilty of driving while ability impaired and careless driving after another driver hit his vehicle. The two sides disputed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX21News.com

Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

10th Circuit says Denver officials did not violate rights of wrongly-convicted man

A man who spent nearly three decades behind bars before ultimately being acquitted of the charges may not sue the Denver prosecutors and law enforcement officials whose missteps contributed to his wrongful incarceration, the federal appeals court based in Colorado ruled on Tuesday. Clarence Moses-EL received a 48-year prison sentence...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

