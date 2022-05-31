Virginia dentists dial back on opioids after wisdom tooth surgery
It’s one of the most common out-patient procedures for young...wfirnews.com
It’s one of the most common out-patient procedures for young...wfirnews.com
Aswome let people suffer! They do that anyway! Pain pills are are not the devil! People are the problem. Some people need them then to live. Let’s strip them all away. Everything we know that restricting these meds to people created a bigger problem so let’s keep doing it!
Comments / 2