Roanoke sees increase in “unclaimed” deaths in recent years

From Roanoke City Public Schools: We are aware that information related to a potential threat toward Preston Park Elementary School on Wednesday, June 1, has been posted on social media this evening, June 2. As a result, misinformation about the potential threat and its handling has begun to circulate. School administration and law enforcement identified and handled the threat immediately. Preston Park families and staff were informed of the potential threat in a robocall on Wednesday. We take very seriously our responsibility to protect our students and student information but be assured that all details related to this potential threat have been shared with and addressed by law enforcement. Due to our obligation to adhere to student privacy laws and to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation, additional details related to this threat cannot be shared publicly. It is important to note, however, that we are not aware of any continuing threat related to this incident.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO