ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roanoke sees increase in “unclaimed” deaths in recent years

By Taylor Sherrill
wfirnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoanoke city officials say the number of “unclaimed” deaths, where family...

wfirnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

One hospitalized after shooting reported in SW Roanoke

— UPDATE 6:58 a.m.: After finding several police vehicles gathered in southwest Roanoke Friday morning, a WFXR News crew saw officers taking down the crime scene tape along Colonial Avenue. WFXR News has reached out to the Roanoke Police Department for more information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. — ROANOKE,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Threat made against Roanoke elementary school

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Schools is clearing the air about misinformation surrounding a threat made against an elementary school this week. The school district said a "potential threat" was made against Preston Park Elementary School on Wednesday. Thursday, word of the threat began to circulate on social...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Scam circulating involving Salem Police Department; residents asked to be aware

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department is warning people of a scam that is circulating again involving the department. Police say the scammer uses a fake number and calls a person. The scammer tells that person they are the police and a family member has been arrested. The scammer then tries to instruct the person to pay for the family member’s bond by using gift cards as payments.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Botetourt Co. inmate dies two days after found unresponsive in cell

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway following the death of an inmate overnight. According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, a deputy found a 32-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide attempt, just minutes after the deputy performed a security check.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roanoke#The Roanoke Rambler#Wfir
chathamstartribune.com

Broadband effort advances in Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County leaders have reached a formal agreement with the group that’s bringing high speed internet to the county. The Board of Supervisors has approved a deal with RiverStreet Networks. That’s the company that will bring fiber-to-the-home internet to every unserved home in the county. A $39.5 grant...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Man hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke shooting this morning

Roanoke Police say the gunshot victim this morning seems to have suffered a non-life-threatening injury. Officials say officers found the man in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue SW. He was taken to the hospital. No suspects or details have been released. Posted at 7:45 am...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt inmate dies after suicide attempt

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Botetourt County Jail inmate died early Thursday after attempting suicide in his cell on May 31st, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they found the 32-year-old in his cell minutes after performing a previous security check. A deputy who found the...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rubbish fire under control in Vinton area

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A rubbish fire in a scrap yard in the Vinton area sent up smoke that could be seen from much of the Roanoke area Wednesday night. A large spool of coated wire caught fire in the middle of a large pile of metal debris, with nothing hazardous, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. He said the spool is as “big as a fire truck.” Crews planned to let some of the coating on the wire burn itself out, saying the smoke may be visible for awhile, but the fire is under control.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Woman in her 60s survives fall from Bedford County mountain

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman in her 60s is recovering after falling Wednesday afternoon about 30 feet from Bedford County's Sharp Top Mountain, in a section called Buzzards Roost, according to officials. In addition to bumps and bruises, it appeared she might have broken her clavicle bone,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke City police investigating potential threat against a school

From Roanoke City Public Schools: We are aware that information related to a potential threat toward Preston Park Elementary School on Wednesday, June 1, has been posted on social media this evening, June 2. As a result, misinformation about the potential threat and its handling has begun to circulate. School administration and law enforcement identified and handled the threat immediately. Preston Park families and staff were informed of the potential threat in a robocall on Wednesday. We take very seriously our responsibility to protect our students and student information but be assured that all details related to this potential threat have been shared with and addressed by law enforcement. Due to our obligation to adhere to student privacy laws and to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation, additional details related to this threat cannot be shared publicly. It is important to note, however, that we are not aware of any continuing threat related to this incident.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No injuries reported after funeral home fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a fire at Wrenn Yeatts Funeral Home in Danville. Crews say they responded at 12:25 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the attic of the crematory building behind the funeral home. The fire was...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect identified in Lynchburg homicide

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has identified a suspect in a shooting Wednesday night that left one man dead, according to the department. Londell Thompson Jr., 21, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Anthoney Dewayne Colden II, 25, of South Carolina. Thompson is charged with Second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of a firearm within city limits.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Child in critical condition after trapped under car in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A boy is fighting for his life at the hospital following a Wednesday night crash in Lynchburg that left him stuck underneath a car. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers responded to the 1100 block of Toledo Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving an injury.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNS

Person wanted in murder surrenders in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The person wanted for a murder in Bluefield turned himself in. According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, Steven A. Walker arrived at the department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. On Monday night, victim Tony Greene was found on the roadway by a passerby near the intersection […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
chathamstartribune.com

Youngkin comes to Pittsylvania County to announce Axxor expansion

In his first visit to Pittsylvania County for an economic development announcement, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was on hand to announce the $3.5 million expansion of Axxor, which includes the addition of 21 new jobs. Axxor North America LLC, located in the Cane Creek Centre in Ringgold, manufactures a paper honeycomb...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Amherst Co. K-9 alerts deputies to drugs, stolen gun in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — A Madison Heights man is facing drug charges after citizen complaints. Wednesday, Amherst County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Madison Heights McDonald's on an anonymous complaint about drug activity. Deputies and their K-9 colleague, Buck, responded to the scene. Buck reportedly alerted to the...
MADISON HEIGHTS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy