Richmond, VA

Two women missing after group of 12 goes over Bosher’s Dam on James River in Richmond

By Kassidy Hammond
WTNH
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A day spent enjoying the outdoors quickly turned into a nightmare Monday afternoon after people enjoying Memorial Day activities on the James River ended up needing to be rescued when they went over a Richmond dam.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, a group of 12 people went over Bosher’s Dam just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. It is confirmed that while most of the people were rescued, two women are still missing.

Bosher’s Dam has a recorded drop of 12-feet.

In a press conference Monday night, the Richmond Fire Department said – with the assistance of civilian kayakers – nine victims were rescued, the first victim self rescued. Two female victims remain unaccounted for.

‘I thought I was going to drown’: Richmond couple rescued from James River after tube capsizes

“After a very thorough search today, this evening, we ceased operations this evening because of nightfall. We will start our search efforts tomorrow morning, first thing in the morning,” the fire department said, adding that rescue efforts would resume at 7 a.m.

Richmond Fire said the rescue operation has not changed the classification to a recovery operation, signaling hope that the two females are still alive.

The group was believed to have been using flotation devices on the river, as an 8News drone recorded footage of several inflatables tied up in the dam.

A Richmond Police Department air unit was seen at one of the established scenes, the 9000 block of Cherokee Road. Emergency crews searched for the missing females into the nighttime hours, at which point Richmond Fire said the search would be continued at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Mayo Bridge closes as Richmond James River floodwall testing begins
    8News drone photo of Bosher's Dam rescue
    8News drone photo of Bosher's Dam rescue
    8News drone photo of Bosher's Dam rescue
    8News drone photo of Bosher's Dam rescue
    Bosher's Dam fishway (Photo courtesy of Department of Wildlife Resources).
    Bosher's Dam rescue response 9000 block of Cherokee Road (8News)
    Bosher's Dam rescue response 9000 block of Cherokee Road (8News)
    Bosher's Dam rescue response 9000 block of Cherokee Road (8News)
Henrico police detain suspected Memorial Day shooter

Emergency rescue crews were also photographed by the river on Belle Isle – a parcel of land surrounded by water several miles downriver from Bosher’s Dam – where a second water rescue was taking place.

    Emergency Response at Belle Isle (Photo Courtesy Tannock Blair)
    Emergency Response at Belle Isle (Photo Courtesy Tannock Blair)

During the same time as the Bosher’s Dam incident, a man was caught on video rescuing a man and a woman just a few miles downstream from the dam. The couple had been floating down the river on a shared intertube when the tube flipped and the woman became caught on a fallen tree in the water.

The video shows just how perilous the conditions of the river were on Monday when it was recorded at a high river level of 9-feet.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond early morning house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire that killed one person on Friday. Around 4:41 a.m., crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1300 block of Decatur Street on the city’s southside. When crews arrived on scene, they found fire coming...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

New questions surround circumstances of James River dam accident

While local government policy listed on the City of Richmond’s website says anyone seeking to be on the James River when the river level exceeds 9-feet must retain a permit - a water depth federal officials have listed the James reached at the time of a Memorial Day dam accident - several sources tell 8News the city policy may no longer be in effect.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Devastating fire destroys Dinwiddie home

A Dinwiddie home has been named a total loss after a devastating fire ripped through the structure Thursday afternoon. The fire department said the occupants were not home at the time of the fire, and are now being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no firefighter injuries.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
