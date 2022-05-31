ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Forecasters keeping eye on second development

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a medium chance of tropical development forming near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said. A...

www.lobservateur.com

L'Observateur

LDWF Investigating Fatal Boating Incident on Lake Pontchartrain

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on May 30 in St. Tammany Parish. The body of Kevin Childs, 33, from Inglewood, Calif., was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain on May 30. His body was turned over to the St. Tammany Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
ACCIDENTS
L'Observateur

State Accepting Public Comments on Amendment to Hurricanes Laura, Delta Action Plan That Will Include Recovery From Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an action plan amendment to spend $1.2 billion in federal funding for recovery from Hurricane Ida and an additional $450 million for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta as part of the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. The 30-day public comment period starts today and ends at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards, Congressman Carter Announce Funding for Southern University Ravine Protection Project

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Governor John Bel Edwards, along with Congressman Troy Carter, announced funding for the Southern University Ravine Protection project in East Baton Rouge Parish. Through a grant awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will receive $7.6 million allocated towards this $35 million erosion improvement project to preserve Southern University’s ravine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Capital Area United Way partners with Shell and Nucor Steel Louisiana for Hurricane Ida distribution

BATON ROUGE — Capital Area United Way partnered with Shell and Nucor Steel Louisiana to distribute over $175,000 in gas gift cards to nonprofits that are assisting in long term recovery from Hurricane Ida to distribute to clients. The nonprofit agencies include: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Livingston Long Term Recovery, Livingston Parish Schools, St. Helena Parish, St. James Parish Government | Council of Aging, and Volunteer Ascension.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Legislative Youth Advisory Council Announces 2022-2023 Members

BATON ROUGE, LA – Some of Louisiana’s most outstanding students have been selected as new members of the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC). They will work together over the next year to influence the legislative process and make the state a better place for young people. A new council is selected annually and is composed entirely of high school students to address issues affecting the youth of Louisiana. It is overseen by the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Ochsner offers performance training

DESTREHAN — Ochsner is partnering with St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation to offer several performance training programs this summer. The location will be 105 Plantation Rd. in Destrehan. To sign up, email alexandre.romero@ochsner.org. Starters (7-10): Introduces the basics of athletic movement and improves spatial awareness. $250. 9 a.m....
DESTREHAN, LA
L'Observateur

Tara Lambeth named director of Planning & Zoning

LAPLACE — The St. John the Baptist Parish Planning and Zoning Department will have a new look with the hiring of Dr. Tara Lambeth. The Parish Council approved Lambeth’s hiring as Planning and Zoning director during its regular meeting last week in LaPlace. Lambeth has spent the past year as the Coastal Water Management Division lead for the parish.
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Man rebooked for St. Rose murder

Update on the May 20th St. Rose homicide of Morlon Lloyd Vinnett. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Todd Adams was rebooked at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center and charged with Louisiana Revised Statute 14:30.1 relative to Second Degree Murder. Throughout the ongoing investigation, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives have...
SAINT ROSE, LA
L'Observateur

Statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards on Shooting that Killed One, Injured Two on Xavier University’s Campus

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement about a shooting on the campus of Xavier University outside the graduation ceremonies for Morris Jeff High School. One person died and two others were injured, according to police. On May 19, a shooting on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University injured four people outside of the Hammond High Magnet graduation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide, 3rd DWI

On January 19, 2022, Latasha Hicks of 10149 Tribbet St. St. James, LA, age 46, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and Vehicular Homicide. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2020 fatal car crash in Assumption Parish which claimed the life of 28-year-old Brian Gros Jr. of Pierre Part. This crash occurred while Hicks was out on bond with an active bench warrant for her arrest in conjunction with a 2012 arrest for DWI 3rd Offense in Ascension Parish. Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty was the lead prosecutor on the DWI 3rd Offense, and Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney was the lead prosecutor on the Vehicular Homicide. The Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr. was the presiding Judge over both matters.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

