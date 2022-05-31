Forecasters keeping eye on second development

On January 19, 2022, Latasha Hicks of 10149 Tribbet St. St. James, LA, age 46, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and Vehicular Homicide. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2020 fatal car crash in Assumption Parish which claimed the life of 28-year-old Brian Gros Jr. of Pierre Part. This crash occurred while Hicks was out on bond with an active bench warrant for her arrest in conjunction with a 2012 arrest for DWI 3rd Offense in Ascension Parish. Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty was the lead prosecutor on the DWI 3rd Offense, and Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney was the lead prosecutor on the Vehicular Homicide. The Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr. was the presiding Judge over both matters.

ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO