Lake County, CA

Letter prompts deputy sheriffs and deputy district attorneys associations to endorse Krones

By Elizabeth Larson
Lake County News
 3 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A letter to the editor from one of the two candidates in the race for district attorney has prompted the Lake County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Lake County Deputy District Attorneys Association to endorse the other candidate. In the June primary, Anthony...

www.lakeconews.com

Willits News

Former deputy running for Mendocino County sheriff as write-in candidate

Though his name does not appear on the ballots, there is another candidate for Mendocino County sheriff in the June 7 Primary Election: former MCSO Deputy Trent James. Katrina Bartolomie, Mendocino County registrar of voters, said James qualified as a write-in candidate by collecting signatures of support from at least 40 registered voters just before the deadline last week, and was sworn in Monday, May 23, in her office.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lee: A problem under every rock

As the election process winds to a close, I appreciate the opportunity to thank everyone who encouraged and supported my campaign and took the time to hear me out. I also want to thank the media and all the groups who provided a forum for candidates to present their best case to earn your votes.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Sullivan: Please make your voice heard in June 7 election

June 7 will be the last day for you to weigh in on several important local political races to choose those who will hold elective office for the next four years. I hope you will make your voice heard. My name is on the ballot: Patrick Sullivan for treasurer-tax collector....
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police, FBI investigate threat to high school in Petaluma

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma said Wednesday that they are working with the FBI to investigate a threat of violence at a local high school next week, when the school's last day of classes and graduation ceremonies are planned.Information about a threat to Casa Grande High School on June 10 was received Wednesday, police said, but details about the threat were not released.June 10 is scheduled as the last day classes for the 2021-22 school year and the date for commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022 at the school, located at 333 Casa Grande Drive.Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew...
PETALUMA, CA
Lake County, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman Endorses Current Sheriff Matt Kendall

Endorsement from former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman:. In 1991, I was a youngdeputy in Willits assigned to be a Field Training Officer (FTO) for new deputies. This was a very educational assignment, as it allowed me to help train academy graduates, as well as get to know them. In early 1991, I was assigned to train newly promoted Deputy Matt Kendall (promoted from the jail). We worked in the North County as well as on the Coast. Matt was an energetic and smart young deputy, who listened and learned. Being raised in Covelo and having many family members on the Coast certainly made training him much easier than out of town new-hires. I have watched Matt’s career for over 30+ years. As Undersheriff, he and I discussed policies, large investigations and family life. I’ve witnessed a young deputy mature into a true and disciplined leader. Matt possesses ethics and he demonstrates leadership everyday. His role as a father, step-father and husband is a true example of a man who understands his responsibilities and his role. Prior to Matt being selected to be our Sheriff, he and I discussed budgets, personnel and leadership. I would not have recommended him to be my replacement if I was aware of any flaws. As he did as a young deputy, he listened and learned. Since his appointment, Matt has excelled in budget preparation as well as leadership. Suffice it to say, I could not have recommended a better person to be our Sheriff-Coroner. I voted for Matt because he has proven his ability to lead and improve the sheriff’s office. Please join me in supporting Matt Kendall as our Sheriff. Tom Allman Mendocino County Sheriff-Coroner (ret)
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Former sergeant out on bail still prominently featured on UPD’s Facebook page

UKIAH, 6/2/22 — Former Sgt. Kevin Murray is out on bail awaiting trial on felony sex assault charges, but he’s still a central figure on Ukiah Police Department’s social media. During the spring of 2019 the department posted a number of humorous photo shoots on Facebook depicting Murray posing with livestock, including a small pig, and with donuts. All of these images are still publicly available on the department’s timeline as of this writing.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, May 21 ‌

Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Unified School District, Lange, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Occurred at Old Natural High School on N Main. INFO FROM CDF - GROUP OF MALES TRYING TO ASSAULT VEHS / SOMEONE STOPPED AND GROUP TRIED TO TAKE THEIR VEH / DESC: ONE RESP WEARING WHITE SHIRT, THEY HAVE A K9 WITH THEM / NFI. Disposition: REPORT TAKEN.
LAKEPORT, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘I Begged, I Pleaded’: Former Sacramento Vice Principal Sues District Over Racism Complaints Not Addressed

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Community activists had harsh words for Sacramento City Unified leaders as they rallied outside the California State Capitol on Wednesday in support of Dr. Elysse Versher. Versher, who recently resigned from her position of vice principal at West Campus High School, says the district continuously failed over three years to keep her safe from racist attacks by parents and students. A post online shows a monkey over her family picture. She also found the n-word scrawled across her parking spot at West Campus High multiple times. “My career, being with the children I love, my students and my staff is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
vnexplorer.net

Justice delayed leads to California judge's retirement

© Provided by Associated Press FILE – Justice Vance Raye, of the Third District Court of Appeal, speaks during a news conference held on Tuesday, May 24, 2005, in Sacramento, Calif. In a settlement agreement with the Commission on Judicial Performance, released Wednesday, June, 1, 2022, Raye has agreed to retire from his office and receive a public admonishment for engaging in a pattern of delay in deciding approximately 200 appellate matters over a 10-year period. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Contra Costa Herald

Billionaire Soros, special interests dump another $1 million into Contra Costa DA’s race to support Becton, defeat Knox

Including $510,000 more in attack ads against Knox; Soros contributes $652,000. “This money will not drown out the voices of the hundreds of volunteers and thousands of local donors who have worked tirelessly side-by-side with me over the past 11 months to spread our campaign’s message…” – Deputy D.A. Mary Knox.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
oregontoday.net

Natural Bridges Death, June 1

A 56-year old California man fell to his death at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint in Curry Co. Sunday, May 29. According to a report from the Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office, Nam Ing, Penngrove, CA, was hiking with friends when he slipped on the trail and fell approximately 300-feet to the rocks below. Curry Co. Search & Rescue assisted in the recovery of the body.
PENNGROVE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Sheriffs Office Confirmed Body Recovered in Delta Waters in Antioch

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at about 3:53 PM, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol was dispatched to a report of a body that was floating on the water on the San Joaquin River near the Antioch marina boat ramp. Marine patrol deputy sheriffs arrived and recovered the body,...
ANTIOCH, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sebastopol City Council crumbs

March 15: Council Member Glass expressed hopes to make Sebastopol an all-electric city. Well, that should spark some debate, fire up some discussion and inflame heated discourse. Moving all those joules of energy away from natural gas and dumping them on a geriatric electrical grid that is years away from being able to handle any extra demand will certainly do all of that. And maybe it will give Cal Fire something to do in it’s spare time.
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Colt,’ ‘Snowball’ and ‘Terry’

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control continues to offer seven dogs that have been cleared for new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about...
CLEARLAKE, CA

