South Carolina State University alumnus and Bulldog Battalion graduate Milford H. Beagle Jr. will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in the U.S. Army. Beagle has been commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum in New York since July 2021. He is set to take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas in the near future, according to Fort Drum news release.

FORT DRUM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO