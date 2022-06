The St. Cloud community came together on Monday, to pay homage to, to remember, and to honor the fallen American heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their nation. It was the St.Cloud Annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony held at Mt. Peace Cemetery, and it was filled with community leaders, veterans, students, musicians, and members of the community who just wanted to say – thank you.

