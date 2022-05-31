ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Supreme Court decisions due soon on abortion, guns, religion and climate change

By David G. Savage
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymb5q_0fvYaA0F00
During most of this term's arguments, the main question was whether the Supreme Court's conservative majority would rule narrowly or broadly. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

The Supreme Court is heading into the final weeks of a term that may reveal the full impact of its newly dominant conservative bloc.

The justices have 33 remaining cases to be decided by the end of June or the first week in July. The issues include abortion, guns, religion and climate change.

In years past, the end-of-term rush often featured a mix of conservative and liberal rulings. But since Justice Amy Coney Barrett replaced the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the wins for liberals have been few. During most of this term's arguments, the main question was whether the conservatives would rule narrowly or broadly.

Here are the most significant questions to be decided:

Abortion and Roe: Should Roe vs. Wade be overruled and states be given the authority to outlaw most or all abortions?

Last year, the court agreed to hear Mississippi's appeal of a law that would limit legal abortions to 15 weeks of a pregnancy. But the state's attorneys said the court should go further and overturn the right to abortion established in 1973.

A draft opinion leaked in early May indicated five justices were prepared to do just that. If so, it would be one of the most significant reversals of a constitutional right in the court's history. (Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization)

Guns and right to carry : Do lawful gun owners have a right to carry a loaded firearm with them when they leave home, or may states limit "concealed carry" permits to those who show they have a special need to be armed?

Most states allow gun owners to carry their weapons, but New York, California and six other "blue" states restrict these permits. Gun rights advocates sued to challenge New York's law, and urged the court to rule the 2nd Amendment protects the right to "bear arms" in public. (New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. vs. Bruen)

Religious schools : Do students enrolled in religious schools have an equal right to public funds if their state funds other private schools?

Maine has small towns with no high school, so it provides tuition aid for students to attend other schools — public or private — but not religious schools.

The court's conservatives will likely rule that refusing to pay tuition for students in church schools in such cases amounts to unconstitutional discrimination against religion. If so, the ruling could open the door for those who want to include religious options among big-city charter schools, which are privately run but publicly funded. (Carson vs. Makin)

EPA and climate change : Can the Environmental Protection Agency require states to reduce the carbon pollution that is warming the globe by moving away from coal-fired power plants and shifting toward natural gas, wind turbines and solar energy?

The Obama administration proposed such an ambitious plan, but it was blocked by the high court in 2016 and set aside later by the Trump administration. Now, West Virginia and 18 other coal states want the court to rule that the EPA and the Biden administration lack broad regulatory authority to fight climate change. (West Virginia vs. EPA)

Praying football coach : Does a high school football coach have a free-speech right to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line, or may the school forbid teachers and other employees from conducting such prayers?

Since the 1960s, the court has told public schools they may not promote group prayers based on the principle of church-state separation.

But the court's conservatives are skeptical of that idea, and they are likely to rule for a former football coach in Bremerton, Wash., whose prayers drew crowds of students. (Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District)

Migrants at border: Can the Biden administration admit and then release tens of thousands of migrants from Central America who arrive at the southern border seeking asylum, or must they either be detained in the U.S. or remain in Mexico while their claims work their way through the immigration courts?

President Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy was denounced as inhumane, but when President Biden moved to revoke it, Texas state lawyers won rulings that blocked the reversal.

At issue are two parts of the immigration laws. One says asylum-seekers "shall be detained" and a second says they may be released on bond on a "case-by-case basis" if they are judged likely to appear for their hearing. (Biden vs. Texas)

Police and Miranda warnings: Can a police officer be sued for questioning a suspect without giving them Miranda warnings and pressuring them to confess to a crime?

In 1966, Chief Justice Earl Warren said police who stop and question suspects must warn them of the right to "remain silent" and to speak with a lawyer. If no warnings are given, an incriminating statement may be not used in court.

But sometimes, police officers ignore the Miranda warnings and question a suspect to learn about evidence or the details of a crime.

The case before the justices arose when a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy went to the County-USC Medical Center and allegedly pressed a nursing aide to admit he had sexually assaulted a patient. (Vega vs. Tekoh)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 127

Gigi/Mom
2d ago

there is no other person or group knowledgeable to protect me than myself. the constitution supersedes government and president, therefore I have the right to protect myself by any means necessary.

Reply(8)
27
Daniel Summers
2d ago

I will make it easy. Abortion=Murder. Guns=Covered by 2nd Amendment. Religion=Covered by 1st Amendment. Climate Change=Act of Nature that can't be stopped ad the earth is slowly moving closer to the sun.

Reply(23)
21
Donna Dreyer
3d ago

Everyone is given Free Will by Jesus, Jesus is the Only Judge and Jury, Second Amendment,Right to Bare Arms,Shall Not be Enfriged. Jesus gave EVERYONE FREE WILL If People would stop acting like They're Perfect, this world would be a lot better place !!! People need to stay out of our people's Business.

Reply(17)
12
Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
State
West Virginia State
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Washington Examiner

Alito’s ruling is what most people want on abortion

The Supreme Court may finally overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold Mississippi’s abortion law, banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The news media and the Democrats want you to think this is an extreme position. It’s not. On both questions, Mississippi’s abortion law and the substance of Roe v. Wade, the draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito represents the majority view of U.S. residents.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Climate Change#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Jackson Women
MSNBC

Supreme Court springs a brand new leak with Roe in the balance

The original leak came nine days ago. On Monday, May 2, Politico reported on a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito leaving little doubt that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. Five days later, there was another leak. On Saturday, May 7, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Justice Clarence Thomas tells Roe v Wade protesters that Supreme Court ‘won’t be bullied’

Justice Clarence Thomas has hit out at protesters enraged by a leaked decision that would overturn Roe v Wade, saying that the Supreme Court can’t be “bullied”.The leak of a draft opinion, that revealed a majority of justices were in favour of revoking abortion rights, set off waves of protests in more than a dozen cities across the United States this week. Justice Thomas, a hardline conservative who has strongly advocated reversing the landmark 1973 ruling, made passing reference to the outcry during an appearance at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta on Friday.The 73-year-old said that as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
Salon

It looks more and more like the Supreme Court leak came from the right

Pro-life demonstrators protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 1, 2021. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to Texas' restrictive abortion laws. - The conservative-majority US Supreme Court hears challenges on Monday to the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right nearly 50 years ago -- a Texas bill that bans a woman from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
311K+
Followers
62K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy