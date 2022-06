This year the City of Sunny Isles Beach is celebrating its 25th anniversary. What first started out as a small parcel of land located in unincorporated Miami-Dade, quickly blossomed into a family-friendly community known for its beautiful beaches, distinct architecture, and vibrant social life. Since the City’s incorporation on June 16, 1997, we have added many quality services to be the most responsive municipal government and increase the quality of life for all who live, visit, or do business in the city. We are a young city, yet we still take pride in the fullness of our rich history.

