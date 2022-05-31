Ohio deputy involved in fatal shooting

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating after he was reportedly shot by a Union County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to Marysville police, a resident called 911 around 6:30 Monday night saying a man with a gun was at their home.

Police say the man, 33-year-old Matthew Todhunter was reportedly pointing a gun at people and saying he was going to die.

Later, another caller to 911 stated that Todhunter was intoxicated and had pulled a gun on them as well.

A Union County deputy was the first to arrive at the scene, and shots were fired, leaving Todhunter injured, according to police.

Todhunter was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will be handling the deputy-involved shooting portion of the investigation, while Marysville police will be handling the investigation of the original incident.

