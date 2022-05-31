ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Ohio deputy involved in fatal shooting

By Joe Clark, Daniel Griffin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7VUA_0fvYZwos00

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating after he was reportedly shot by a Union County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to Marysville police, a resident called 911 around 6:30 Monday night saying a man with a gun was at their home.

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Berlin Township

Police say the man, 33-year-old Matthew Todhunter was reportedly pointing a gun at people and saying he was going to die.

Later, another caller to 911 stated that Todhunter was intoxicated and had pulled a gun on them as well.

A Union County deputy was the first to arrive at the scene, and shots were fired, leaving Todhunter injured, according to police.

Traffic alert for drivers on I-680

Todhunter was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will be handling the deputy-involved shooting portion of the investigation, while Marysville police will be handling the investigation of the original incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#911#Berlin#Violent Crime#Wcmh#A Union County Sheriff
Fox 19

Coroner IDs security guard killed in Ohio hospital shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the security guard that was shot and killed at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The security guard was identified as 78-year-old Darrell Holderman. Dayton police said the prisoner was being treated in the emergency room. The inmate grabbed...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police have released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city on Memorial Day. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kewai Hunter, 21, on a murder charge for the shooting in the area of Birchview Drive South and Belltree Drive. Reynoldsburg police […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS: Authorities Investigating Theft That Occurred In Rural Swanton

PRESS RELASE – The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes:. Authorities are investigating a Breaking & Entering and Theft that occurred in the 5000 Block of County Road 1-2, Swanton, OH on May 24, 2022, suspect(s) broke into a detached garage and stole an organish/gold, 1972 Chevy Monte Carlo 2 door, ragtop. Also stolen, Chevy 383 Stroker engine, Chevy 427 engine, 2 Demon carburetor’s, Holley 750 81 850 carburetor’s, TSP chrome alternator and various power tools. The total value of this loss is $45,000.00.
SWANTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Corrections Officers Charged with Misdemeanor Assault

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office reported Wednesday that an incident May 23rd in the Zanesville City Jail has resulted in misdemeanor charges being filed against two corrections officers. According to a news release, video footage shows an inmate spit twice on the corrections officers, which...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing teenage girl from Lewis Center found safe

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl who was missing from Lewis Center has been found. Madelyn Johnson was last seen by her parents at 6:30pm Monday and last made contact with her mother Tuesday evening via text, per the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced […]
LEWIS CENTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A trucker from Ohio was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to I-81 south near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township for a crash involving two tractor-trailers. Police said one truck was driving south and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbus gang members who operated in southern Ohio sentenced to prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The last of the defendants to be convicted in a Columbus gang-related racketeering conspiracy was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 40 years in prison. According to Federal Authorities, the T&A Crips based out of Franklin County also operated in the Chillicothe and Portsmouth areas.
WTAJ

Johnstown teen busted with stolen cars, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An unlicensed teenager faces felony charges after he allegedly was caught driving two vehicles in May and crashed one of them by Sheetz on Central Avenue, according to police reports. On May 6 around 4:23 a.m., 18-year-old Matthew Robert Farmer crashed a 2007 Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of Central […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
The Ann Arbor News

Police find kidnapped Michigan woman in Ohio hotel room after 12-hour standoff with suspect

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.
FINDLAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Waverly: Shotgun, phone, change sock seized

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three days before he disappeared on July 4, 2020, a multi-agency task force raided the home of Raymont Willis II on the suspicion of drug trafficking. The report shows that officers from Portsmouth and Piketon police, led by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at Willis’ house on […]
WAVERLY, OH
wktn.com

Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit in Findlay

Officers from the Findlay Police Department were dispatched to investigate several suspicious people behind a closed business on Tiffin Avenue late Tuesday night. According to a release, while attempting to identify the subjects and determine what they were doing, one subject took off running. Officers began a foot pursuit of...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Man found not guilty in Napolean Walmart stabbing

NAPOLEAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to the Napolean Walmart stabbing was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday. Kyle Kirby, of Bowling Green, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of felonious assault. According to court documents, Kirby was evaluated by two different doctors and was ordered to 11 years of court supervision of treatment and medication.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy