Like any small town, Hampden has its pains and its perks. Living in Hampden can be kind of a different experience depending on who you ask. Most folks love it here. It's a quiet little town without a lot of the hustle and bustle of Bangor. We have our own grocery store, drug store, a few spots for a bite to eat, and even two hardware stores.

HAMPDEN, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO