ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold set for monthly loss as Treasury yields, dollar strengthen

By Eileen Soreng
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Spot gold heads for biggest monthly fall since September * Palladium down 11% for the month so far * Euro zone inflation hits record high in May (Updates prices) By Eileen Soreng May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday as an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields outweighed support from concerns over soaring inflation, putting bullion on track to decline for a second straight month. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,850.96 per ounce by 1216 GMT, and was down 2.4% for the month in its biggest decline since last September. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.3% to $1,851.40. The U.S. dollar strengthened following hawkish comments by a senior Federal Reserve official causing gold to retreat, Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades said in a note. Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the central bank should be prepared to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed. The dollar index was up 0.3%, while the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped as Waller's comments prompted markets to pare expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July. While gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and also boost the dollar in which gold is priced, making the metal expensive for overseas buyers. "The current price action suggests that gold is waiting for a fresh directional catalyst," FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga said. After the latest data showed Euro-zone inflation rose to yet another record high in May, investors are now focused on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later this week. "A strong set of results in May could enforce fresh pressure on the Fed to maintain its aggressive approach towards rates," Otunuga added. Silver fell 1.8% to $21.55 per ounce, and was down nearly 5.1% for the month. Platinum rose 0.4% to $963.00, and was set for its first monthly gain in three. Palladium was up 1.2% to $2,056.10, yet declined 11.2% so far this month, the most since November. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and David Evans)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Elon Musk hints at an impending recession

The billionaire has taken to Twitter several times in the recent past to share his thoughts on a possible recession. Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel. Global stock markets fall, U.S. yields rise after strong employment data, article with gallery. Markets ·. June 3, 2022 ·...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Spot#Treasury#Gold Reserve#Activtrades
Reuters

U.S. service sector growth slows again in May - ISM survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. services industry growth slowed for a second straight month in May, but businesses reported strong gains in new domestic and export orders, a survey showed on Friday. The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index fell to a reading of 55.9 last month from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden administration to announce $2.1 billion to strengthen food system

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday more than $2.1 billion in funding to shore up weaknesses in the country's food supply system exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will unveil the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss...
Reuters

U.S. issues fresh round of Russia-related sanctions -website

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The United States has issued a fresh round of Russia-related sanctions targeting 17 individuals, including Sergei Roldugin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a U.S. Department of Treasury said in a notice on its website Thursday. The latest sanctions also targeted 16 entities,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Biden to push new economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will seek regional consensus on a new economic agenda to build on existing trade agreements with Latin America and present a plan to tackle increasing migration when he hosts the Summit of the Americas, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. Previewing Biden's...
POTUS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month high as dollar weakens, set for weekly gain

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT * Gold price move towards $1,900 seems feasible - analyst (Adds details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a one-month peak on Friday, riding on a weaker U.S. dollar that has also put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain. Spot gold was steady at $1,867.33 per ounce, as of 0539 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 9 of $1,873.79. Gold prices have risen about 0.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,872.10. The dollar edged lower, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. "We think prices have seen an important low around $1,828 this week, and with bullish momentum having returned, a move towards $1,900 seems feasible," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. Gold prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by a dip in the dollar and data that showed U.S. private payrolls rose less than expected last month. Signs of an economic crisis can be supportive for gold demand, as investors consider it a safe-haven asset. "We also note that large speculators and managed funds increased their net-long exposure to gold last week, for the first week in six, which suggests there’s support at lower levels," Simpson added. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to continue tightening monetary policy beyond the half-percentage point interest rate hikes expected at each of its next two meetings, two policymakers signalled on Thursday. Higher short-term U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest. Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,879 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain to $1,892, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver , which gained 0.2% to $22.33 per ounce, has climbed 1.1% so far this week. Platinum eased 0.5% to $1,017.57, but is set for a weekly uptick of about 7%, its most since June 2021. Palladium climbed 1% to $2,073.20. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy