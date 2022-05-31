ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Macomb's expanded dog park shaped like a dog bone; see other park updates

By Helen Spencer
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRXDW_0fvYZMU400

MACOMB — The park district has made an amazing amount of headway in the first phase of development in one year's time, according to Rachel Lenz, executive director of the Macomb Park District.

“We removed the old Pee Wee diamond on the southeast corner of the park, and put a dog park there. The dog park is double the size as it was originally,” Lenz said. “It's now named the 'Jackie and Dave Thompson Dog Park', as they donated around $28,000 to create the park.”

There is now a combination agility course for small and large dogs, Fido and me fountains, which is a cylinder drinking fountain for humans with dog bowls at the bottom. There are fun benches and table with a dog bone cutout theme. Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the park, with the exception of the entry ways, is that it is actually shaped like a dog bone!

“We have a lot more on the horizon for the space, installing isosceles shades over the next few years to provide reprieve from the heat,” she said. “There's still plenty to come. We will be installing a dog wash station outside the park.”

Four new play pocket parks, a part of a strategic initiative between Playcore, the company where they get the playground equipment from and the Macomb Park District has given kids a play structure that will encourage them to do trail navigation.

By the large shelter, a small play pocket park was installed that is pond themed. There are playground shaped elements, such as a frog and dragon fly, and an informational sign that gives the description of ponds. The idea is when they are done playing there, they will independently navigate themselves to the next play pocket.

These pocket parks had to abide by the rules made by Playcore. They had be 300-500 feet apart. Frog, dragon fly. There is a tree-themed pocket park as well.

“We also have a zip line, as we wanted to have something that appealed to older kids. A-bird themed pocket park and a spider theme pocket park are in the works. All four pocket parks make a Pathway for Play. The park district followed specific standards on how it was put together and are officially a National Demonstration Site for Pathways to Play. This title has only been given to three other parks in state of Illinois and only one in 16 for Pathways to Play in the US,” Lenz said.

“There is still some work needing to be done, and a multi-use trail will be the final piece, and will connect to each element with a path,” she said.

The park is being funded by grants from legislators, including a $250,000 grant Illinois State Representative Norine Hammond helped secure.

Lenz says they are hoping to kick off the second phase toward the end of July or early August.

“This year we were hoping to receive word on state funding in January, but the state is behind, so it's been pushed to the end of July,” she said.

Phase 2 includes the development of a multi use trail. The definition for this type of trail is at least eight feed wide. The park district will be making theirs 10 feet wide to afford for extra traffic. A total of 1.7 miles of trail will be created and is made of heavy duty, scratch and impact resistant pervious paver made of recycled plastic which is more environmentally friendly and will have less maintenance than its concrete counterpart.

“They are usable as soon as they are laid and secured. If one panel gets damaged, we would send the panel back to the company and they would recycle it and return a new panel. This is a unique material that gives us cost savings in installation and maintenance, while being environmentally friendly.”

The Park District also plans on building a board walk across the dam on the pond. Two fishing piers will also be installed. The pond has also been cleaned up.

“Some people may ask why are we spending so much money on a park near the sewer plant. Number one, kids who live nearby deserve a nice park and number two we have a park there and should be improving the park and helping make an economic impact in our community,” Lenz said. “We are going to adopt an environmental buffer, like what is done in agriculture. We will plant a specific species of trees around the facility in two or three rows, so whatever small particles are being put into the air, the trees absorb the odor and push it up.”

She said the Park District is trying to help mitigate the smell. Lilac bushes, tulip trees and landscape islands around the pond and other areas will be added to create beautiful additions to the area and add a better aroma.

Sway benches have been added near the dog park and pond area. They are seats attached to a structure like a swing. Lenz said she saw them off the beach while in Florida. They will be installing five or six benches around the pond to add another seating apparatus for people to enjoy the park.

Phase three, the final phase of the project will add meditative garden pods, three of them on the north side of the pond. They are designed in their own unique way, but connected to have a place where people can meditate and relax.

Rain gardens, a couple of basketball courts and benches, bike racks and more water fountains are also in the works.

“The Push for Parks campaign has continued thanks to the community,” she said.

Deadhead Plants in Macomb is currently donating 5% of all sales to the Park District until May 31.

Other activities next month include the first movie of the season, “The Goonies”, June 10 at Veteran's Park, Randolph Street Rendezvous June 16, and several programs at the Lakeview Nature Center and in the Ceramics Studio.

Ball Fore is up and running again and are open Friday-Sunday Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 1-10 p.m., and Sunday 1-6 p.m. They will have specials day in June, such as Father's Day. Dad's play mini golf for $1.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Keys!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. You could be just what this girl needs to be the key to her heart!. Keys is a 9-month-old Pointer...
MILAN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Rare injured fox has been euthanized

UPDATE: The injured baby cross fox brought to a Kewanee rescue has been euthanized. According to the Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehab Facebook page: “It’s with an extremely heavy heart that we have to tell everyone, the world is minus one beautiful baby cross fox tonight,” says the Wednesday post. ” Even in the […]
KEWANEE, IL
97X

Smith Brothers General Store is Set For Demolition and We’re Bummed

It's an end of an era in Clinton, Iowa. The Smith Brothers General Store, at the corner of South 4th Street and Highway 30, is set to be demolished. It seems like everyone has a story from their childhood about going into Smith Brothers. A particularly fond memory of mine was finding the abnormally large selection of joke items.
CLINTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Macomb, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
wlds.com

Sandidge Family Farms Donates Grain Tube to Chandlerville Fire Department

The Chandlerville Fire Department recently received a private donation of a piece of tactical equipment that they’ve been seeking since the Fall. The Chandlerville Fire Department received a rescue grant from the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau last Fall to help the department assemble various tools and equipment for tactical rescues in grain bin and agricultural emergencies.
CHANDLERVILLE, IL
97X

3 New Restaurants You Need To Try In The Quad Cities This Month

Another month in the Quad Cities means another chance to try new spots. If you and the family, or your group of friends are looking for some awesome new spots then you're in luck! The last month has seen some major openings. Spring as a whole has been great for the Quad Cities when it comes to food.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities Liquidation expands into Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local overstock merchandise business with a successful Rock Island location has recently opened a new store in the Hilltop neighborhood in Davenport. Jason Rockwell, Quad Cities Liquidation, talks about the expansion and what his business offers customers looking to shop for items (from major retailers) at steeply discounted prices. Nothing is more than 50% the price of original retail price.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Park District#Rain Gardens#Pocket Park#Playground Equipment
starvedrock.media

Shrimp And Craft Beer On The Menu At Princeton Festival

Princeton's “Shrimpfest & Brew Hullabaloo” is happening this Saturday from 11 until 10 at Rotary Park. You can enjoy fried and grilled shrimp all day while sipping on some craft beer. There's also live music including a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. Starved Rock Media is a sponsor of...
PRINCETON, IL
1470 WMBD

Leak of highly volatile grain dust to blame for BioUrja blast

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s been revealed and confirmed that a leak is what triggered an explosion on May 11 at the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria. The updated information comes from Interim Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger. He tells WMBD News there was a leak detected in bin...
PEORIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from May 16-20

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. M6 Enterprises, LLC of Quincy sold a residence at 1405 Oak...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Local 4 WHBF

Horse stolen from campground over holiday weekend

UPDATE from Shiloh’s owner: Shiloh has been found.  Someone opened the gate between the two Big River campgrounds and put him in. He is fine and on his way to safety.  A five-year-old Blue Roan gelding named Shiloh was reported stolen at Sandy Oaks Campground near Keithsburg, IL on Monday afternoon, May 30. He’s described […]
SHILOH, IL
1470 WMBD

Drag racer catches fire, causes over $1M in damage to Peoria business

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters report a high performance drag racing vehicle burst into flames late Thursday, leading to more than a million dollars in damage to a local business. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews responded to the business in the 900 block of...
PEORIA, IL
aroundptown.com

U.S. 30 Clinton Bridge Repairs Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, repairs on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County will begin Thursday, June 2. Work will consist of light fixture repairs and deck patching. Work will begin in the westbound lane starting at 8AM before shifting to...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Big M Strawberry Patch

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Strawberry season at the Big M Berry Patch southwest of Taylorville means hundreds of people filling quart containers of strawberries thanks to the hospitality of Mel Repscher and his family. “We started back in 1985 with just about two acres of strawberries,” Repscher said. “And we’ve increased it a little bit […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

‘It’s almost like we’re living in a prison’: Loraine couple, Illinois EPA file lawsuits against northern Adams County hog confinement

LORAINE, Ill. — Two civil suits filed in Adams County Circuit Court claim County Line Swine, Inc., a 5,000-hog confinement in northern Adams County, and Carroll Family Farms, LLC, of Carthage, which owns the swine and provides feed for the facility, are operating the hog confinement with improper methods that have harmful impacts on local farmers, landowners and residents.
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

514
Followers
766
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy