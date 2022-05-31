ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Yuan-ruble trading surges more than 1,000% as China and Russia draw closer together amid US tensions

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiuEN_0fvYZFIz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJv3w_0fvYZFIz00
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a friendship agreement in February.

Getty Images

  • Yuan-ruble trading volumes have surged 1,067% since Russian invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
  • The jump in yuan-ruble trading is one of a number of signs of China and Russia strengthening their ties.
  • The two countries signed a "no limits" friendship deal in February as they looked to reduce the power of the US.

Trading of China's yuan and Russia's ruble has soared more than 1,000% since the war in Ukraine began, according to data reported by Bloomberg , as the two countries strengthen ties.

Monthly yuan-ruble volumes have risen 1,067% to just under $4 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Bloomberg said Tuesday.

The two countries have sought to strengthen ties this year, announcing a "no limits" friendship directly aimed at countering the influence of the US over the global economy.

Since the US has slapped tough sanctions on Russia, both sides have looked to pull closer together economically.

China's trade with Russia rose 12% in March year-on-year, faster than trade increased with the rest of the world. Russia's imports from China fell but trade accelerated in the other direction, likely reflecting higher energy prices.

Russia said in April it expects trade with China to hit $200 billion by 2024, up from around $150 billion last year.

Meanwhile, tough US sanctions on Russia and tight capital controls put in place by Moscow have caused dollar -ruble trading to fall sharply. Bloomberg said volume in the dollar-ruble pair has fallen to its lowest level in a decade.

"The current crisis is unlikely to lead to anything other than a further tightening of Sino-Russian bilateral relations," said Bjorn Alexander Duben, an academic, in a report on the situation for the London School of Economics last week.

"Xi's China will prop up Russia and try to ensure that Putin's power is preserved," he said. However, Duben said Russia was the much weaker partner, and would likely be relegated "from a great power peer to a client of Beijing."

Read more: An investment chief who helped build the model for an inflation-focused fund that has beaten 98% of peers this year makes the case for 7 key stocks in the portfolio

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 48

ch
3d ago

Which just weakens the yuan. But Chinese production is well known for it's slavery and low quality, so this is just another excuse to avoid trade with the chinese.

Reply(8)
10
Kay
2d ago

And in the mean time. Biden’s trying to figure out how to tie a knot in his slip on shoes where he’s sure there used to be Velcro.

Reply(2)
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Ruble#Russian#Chinese#Getty Images Yuan Ruble#Bloomberg
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy