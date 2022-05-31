ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City seeks approval to tear down Edgewater Manor; demolition to cost $250,000 to $500,000

By Alan Hovorka, Stevens Point Journal
 3 days ago

STEVENS POINT – Now vacant, local officials will seek approval to tear down the city-owned senior-living complex on Water Street.

Throughout June, city officials will review plans to demolish Edgewater Manor, which the Stevens Point City Council voted to shutter in December 2020. The last residents of the facility vacated the building this spring, setting up a possible demolition later this summer or early fall.

On June 1, the proposed demolition will go to the city's historic preservation commission and then a draft request for proposal will head to the city's finance committee for review with the full council likely to approve the preliminary demolition plans later in the month.

Ryan Kernosky, the city's community development director, said the plan is to raze the structure and have it shovel ready for redevelopment. The city does not plan to keep the prime real estate along the Wisconsin River as a green space, he said.

He estimates demolition could cost the city between $250,000 to $500,000.

The cost to tear down the building comes from its design. Edgewater is concrete with a honeycomb skeleton, making it more costly than a typical building to tear down, Kernosky said.

MORE NEWS: Portage County solar farm spanning 2,000 acres heads for environmental impact study. Here's what we know about the project

MORE NEWS: Loss of key tenant leaves Stevens Point schools questioning alternative high school location

Edgewater's woes date back almost a decade. The building, constructed in 1978, underwent an architectural review and energy audit in 2015 that revealed a number of costly structural problems that would cost millions to fix. The city wanted to tear it down after the study's release but resident backlash prevented Edgewater's closing and the city sought to fix its long-standing issues , which included dilapidated pavement and sidewalks, an aged roof, windows that allowed moisture to enter the building and moisture expansion damaging the exterior walls.

The city bid out repairs to the building in 2018 that came in at $4.2 million, above what the city was willing to spend. The city, instead, opted for temporary repairs and then voted to shutter the building in 2020 and to provide residents with stipends to relocate .

Contact reporter Alan Hovorka at 715-345-2252 or ahovorka@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ajhovorka .

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: City seeks approval to tear down Edgewater Manor; demolition to cost $250,000 to $500,000

