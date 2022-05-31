Supermoon Beer Company, serving traditional European brews in Bay View, to open taproom this summer

Supermoon Beer Company has been serving brews to Bay View and beyond from the porch of its shuttered storefront for nearly two years. By mid-July, the brewery will open its taproom to the public.

"Our path into existence hasn’t really been a straight line or traditional," said owner Rob Brennan.

The longtime at-home brewer worked in sales for Penrose Brewery in Geneva, Ill., for five years. Before that, he gained an appreciation for brewing from regularly attending Lakefront Brewery tours while going to school at Marquette University.

Brennan and his wife didn't have plans to immediately start a brewery once they moved back to Milwaukee in 2018, even though that is when they purchased the 120-year-old grocery store building that will now house Supermoon.

The space at 3145 S. Howell Ave. had a tenant in the first floor commercial space, and the couple moved into the apartments above.

The day the couple closed on the building the commercial tenant unexpectedly put in notice to move out to expand her business. With the storefront vacant, the couple looked for the next opportunity.

"We started looking into the paperwork and found that it was zoned for a brewery," Brennan said. "I always told myself that if I had a chance to in life, I would open an old-world Belgian and French traditional brewery. We had a couple of conversations and the ball was rolling there."

He settled on the name Supermoon inspired by pellicle, which is a dusty biofilm that is formed by wild yeast, which Brennan uses for his beer. It resembles the moon's surface.

Supermoon is also a descriptor for a type of moon only seen only a few times a year, as is some of the beer that Brennan creates.

"My beer is rustic, funky, barrel-fermented farmhouse style beer, and that style of beer takes an exceptionally long time to ferment," Brennan said.

Some batches take up to 18 months.

Once Brennan got the proper permits in place, he began brewing his first batch. A year later the COVID-19 pandemic had hit. In November 2020 beer was ready for customers, but because of the pandemic, his small taproom was not.

"We spent all this time prepping, but it didn’t make sense for us to open a taproom when we couldn’t have anyone inside the building," he said.

So, Brennan decided to just sell beer online for customers to pick up on weekends.

"We took the direct-to-consumer preorder online model, and every other month we would email our list of people saying that beer is ready," Brennan said. "That model has gotten us to this point, and we can look at our successful concept and an incredible group of consumers locally and afar."

Many of his creations have traditional European inspiration like Belgian farmhouse ales, French Saison and German lagers. He also has more experimental fermented beverages like Piquettes.

A taproom with a homey feel

Despite launching a new brewery during the pandemic and not having a physical space, Brennan still found customers. Most batches sell out after they go live for preorder.

"I feel like this is something we only could have pulled off in Milwaukee. To be so supported as a brewery, it's a very Milwaukee thing and that’s not lost on me," Brennan said. "There are a lot of people interested in the beer. It's been a humbling response."

The long-awaited taproom will pull inspiration from Brennan's home, as he and his wife used to live above the brewery.

"This was our home and we want people to feel like they are in someone's home and we're still a neighborhood brewery. We live just up the street now," Brennan said.

The bar will have seating for about a dozen customers at the bar, indoor and outdoor cafe tables, and will have a wood-burning fireplace to "kind of create that homey feel," Brennan said.

Brennan plans to keep the taproom stocked with lagers and ales, while seasonal aged brews will rotate in.

The brewery will have snacks and Brennan is working to partner with food trucks to serve food for the taproom.

"We love Bay View and Milwaukee and the scene that we're in," Brennan said. "We're not trying to take over the world, we just want to focus on what seems to be our unique offering in the brewery scene."

For more information on Supermoon Beer Company visit www.supermoonbeer.com.

Jordyn Noennig covers Wisconsin culture and lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram @JordynTaylor_n. Find her on Twitter @JordynTNoennig. Call her at 262-446-6601 or email Jordyn.Noennig@jrn.com.