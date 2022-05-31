ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Here are 4 things to do in Johnson County this weekend, including free concerts in North Liberty

By Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago

North Liberty is the place to be this weekend with live music and a celebration of love involving kite-flying.

As those back-to-back events draw the community over to North Liberty, Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City will host a free concert of its own with singer-songwriter David Zollo.

Here are four things to do this weekend in Johnson County.

Weekly concerts at the Ranshaw House

On Friday, North Liberty kicks off its weekly concerts at the Samuel and Emma A. Ranshaw House .

Through the end of July, the historic building will host outdoor live performances from local musicians each Friday at 7 p.m.

The free event invites the community to bring snacks, lawn chairs, drinks — alcoholic beverages in a can only — and their loved ones, including the furry, four-legged kind, to enjoy live music and connect with the community.

The concert series kicks off with singer-songwriter James Tutson.

Tutson, who is based in Iowa City, helms the rhythm and soul, blues and rock band James Tutson and the Rollback.

His journey with music began as a child in church choir and continued through college, where he learned guitar, the musician told the Press-Citizen in April.

Tutson was a blind audition contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” last year.

He and his band will perform at Summer of the Arts’ Friday Night Concert Series in July and day two of Des Moines’ 80/35 Music Festival, with headliners Charli XCX, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast and Future Islands.

Here is the full schedule of Ranshaw House’s weekly concerts:

  • June 3: James Tutson
  • June 10: Flash in a Pan
  • June 17: The Soft and Low
  • June 24: Jonah Seymour
  • July 1: Sneezy Dollars
  • July 15: Blake Shaw and Dan Padley
  • July 22: Youth Night
  • July 29: Marc and Brandi Janssen

Parking is available at the Community Center at 520 W. Cherry St. The Samuel and Emma A. Ranshaw House is located north of the Community Center at 515 Community Drive.

Let Love Fly in North Liberty

It’s not a bird, nor a plane.

It’s mega-kites.

On Saturday, Centennial Park will host Let Love Fly , a community celebration of love. Mega-kites will fly in the air with festivities and food vendors at the park for an afternoon of joy and community-building.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people are invited to bring their own kites or purchase one at the park.

LGBTQ organizations and youth groups that provide support to the LGBTQ community will be present at the event, including United Action for Youth, Better Way Forward, and LGBTQ Iowa Archives & Library.

There will be a community banner that attendees will be invited to sign to pledge their support in ensuring everyone feels welcome in North Liberty. North Liberty Mayor Chris Hoffman will proclaim June as Pride month in the city at the event.

Da Flava Unit, Marco's Grilled Cheese and Moo Moo’s Ice Cream will be at Let Love Fly.

Free activities include:

  • Creating a button with your preferred pronouns with the North Liberty Library
  • Free airbrush tattoos
  • Silent disco
  • Disc golf
  • Craft-making with North Liberty Community Pantry

Centennial Park is located at 1565 St. Andrews Drive.

Big Grove Summer Jam Concert Series

Big Grove’s Summer Jam Concert Series returns Sunday with a free concert featuring David Zollo.

The concert is at 1 p.m. at Big Grove Brewery’s Iowa City patio, weather permitting.

Zollo is a roots-rock singer-songwriter and producer and an eastern Iowa native who emerged in the music scene in the early 1990s with the band High and Lonesome.

He went on to work with musicians like William Elliott Whitmore, Bo Ramsey and founded the label Trailer Records.

Zollo performs solo or with his band the Body Electric. He’s been a longtime local performer, including at North Liberty Blues and BBQ and Summer of the Arts events.

Big Grove Brewery is located at 1225 S. Gilbert St.

Iowa City Downtown District’s Summer Gallery Walk

The Iowa City Gallery Walk returns Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Take this opportunity to stroll around downtown and see the many works of art across downtown businesses.

Some of the art featured at businesses include Abigail Coleman’s “Procrastinations & Distractions” at Textiles. It’s a collection of pieces “created when MFA homework should have been done," according to the downtown district's website .

The ArtiFactory will display Julia Lohrman Audlehelm’s “A Study in Pen and Ink, ” which are highly detailed pen and ink drawings.

“hitotoki (one moment in time)” will be on display at r.s.v.p., which is a window installation and collaboration between artists Jenna Bonistalli and Sayuri Sasaki Hemann.

Here are the participating businesses and spaces in the gallery walk:

  • AKAR
  • The alleyway between Dubuque St. and Linn St.
  • The ArtiFactory
  • Blick Art Materials
  • Field & Finch
  • Fortuna Board Game Café
  • Glassando
  • Iowa Artisans Gallery
  • The Knit Hole
  • M.C. Ginsberg
  • MERGE
  • MidWestOne Bank
  • Prairie Kitchen Store
  • Public Space One
  • r.s.v.p.
  • Sweets and Treats
  • Ten Thousand Villages
  • Textiles
  • United Action for Youth
  • Willow & Stock

Participants who print out the gallery walk postcard or map and have it stamped at each location visited will be entered to win a $50 gift certificate from one of the businesses.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Here are 4 things to do in Johnson County this weekend, including free concerts in North Liberty

