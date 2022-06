A 31-year-old area man has been arrested and charged with murder in the February death of another man whose body was dumped in a residential driveway in Shepherd Park Plaza. Gregory Pellum was charged with murder in March and arrested Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department. He is accused of killing 39-year-old Oscar Smith III, who was found dead early Feb. 5 at 1174 Chamboard Ln.

