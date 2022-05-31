ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

School 'wasn't in the cards,' so he learned on the job and became executive chef at Grand Geneva

By Kristine M. Kierzek
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Moving into his new role as executive chef at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Dustin Urbanik will oversee all of the resort’s restaurants, cafes and lounges, including Geneva ChopHouse, Grand Cafe and Ristorante Brissago.

Working his way through restaurant kitchens, Urbanik credits his time under Chef Mark Weber at Mason Street Grill as a major influence. Cooking in the Midwest has also grown his appreciation for local farmers, and his goals as executive chef include increasing relationships with local farmers and producers, including nearby Pinn Oak Farms, Yuppie Hill, and Simple Bakery, and sourcing microgreens from Creator Farms in Bristol.

This summer he’ll be updating menus, updating brunch at Geneva ChopHouse and adding a low country seafood boil at Grand Cafe.

Urbanik, a father of three, lives in Lindenhurst, Ill., with his wife and family.

Question: How did you get started on the culinary career path?

Answer: I started in the restaurant industry when I was 18 because I wanted to make money to go to college to become a firefighter. I was serving and going to college. Naturally, I’d just drift into the kitchen and watch the cooks.

I didn’t have the funds to keep going to school, so I thought I’d give cooking a try. I’ve been cooking since I was 20.

Q: Did you attend culinary school or was your learning on the job?

A: Strictly on the job. Whatever you put into a task or discipline or hobby, I believe you’re going to get out of it. I did want to go to culinary school. It wasn’t in the cards for me financially.

I knew I wanted to be an executive chef and open a restaurant one day. … I tell the younger cooks coming up under me that it is all in the mindset. If you have a good attitude and know what you want, and put energy into making that happen, it will. I knew I had to work harder and put in more time and research and development into myself personally to get where I want in this industry.

Q: Now that you’re at the point of executive chef, what’s something you still want to master?

A: I want to continue to push the envelope in what we can do in the hotel industry. Sometimes there is a lot of stigma as hotel chef versus restaurant chef.

This summer we’re really putting an emphasis on local suppliers. We’re getting our microgreens from a farm in Burlington. I want to continue things like that. I think it is an underutilized aspect for us. As a large format resort, it doesn’t mean we can’t utilize the local farms for a specific product. Maybe we can’t have organic local tomatoes for all our restaurants year-round, but we can have local in season.

Q: Every chef has a lesson learned the hard way, something that sticks with them in the kitchen. What's yours?

A: I got my very first cooking job at a restaurant in Antioch, Ill., at David’s Bistro. I would prep and plate salads and dessert items. I was doing a creme brulee. I was bruleeing the sugar and just could not get it to work as I had in the past. For whatever reason it wasn’t working, and I just kept going at it until I formed a crust.

It goes out, next thing I know the chef/owner of the restaurant comes back with the creme brulee in hand and says what is this? Creme brulee. No. What did you put on top? Sugar. In reality, I had put salt on top. That’s why it wouldn’t form the crust easily. Not only did I put salt on top, I’d served it to the chef/owner’s dentist.

I’ve never forgotten that, and I use it as a tool for younger cooks. It taught me it is important to have your mise en place out so you can execute at a high level.

Q: Tell us about your progression through professional kitchens. Who have you considered as mentors?

A: One of my biggest earlier mentors was Chef Mark Weber, who at the time was at Mason Street Grill at The Pfister Hotel. I learned professionalism, discipline, a lot of the whys of cooking. I learned a lot of the basic techniques of not only cooking, but what it takes to be a chef as well. I spent four years working there for him. I left because my wife and I had just started a family. I was commuting to Milwaukee. I wanted to be closer to home, and there was an opportunity closer …

I came back to the Marcus family because Chef Weber reached out to me and asked if I was interested in coming back. I was. I missed the culture I’d had in Milwaukee. So I went to the Grand Geneva, for the past three years working under Chef Nelly Buleje. There are so many ways to learn, so much knowledge passed from chef to chef.

Q: Hotels and hospitality have been hard hit in recent years. What do you see going forward?

A: During COVID we shut down for three months, but I will always remember on our first day reopening. We reopened the ChopHouse on a Tuesday. After being closed for three months we did 225 covers. We haven’t slowed down since.

Q: What’s something that you like to highlight on a menu?

A: One of the things I like to use the most, because I think it is special and you can’t have it everywhere, is foie gras. I like to use it as an appetizer or as a mousse to top steak.

Q: Where do you find menu and ingredient inspiration?

A: I am definitely more of a cookbook kind of guy. It is also going to different restaurants that are doing something new and unique. … My wife and I have a kid-driven life right now, but when we do get out our favorite restaurant is Rose Mary, which Joe Flamm just opened in Chicago.

Q: What’s the first cookbook you bought for yourself?

A: The first one I still have to this day and utilize a lot is “The Flavor Bible” by Andrew Dornenburg and Karen Page.

The other one I like is “Taste and Technique” by Naomi Pomeroy, a chef out in Portland, Oregon.

Table Chat features interviews with Wisconsinites, or Wisconsin natives, who work in restaurants or support the restaurant industry; or visiting chefs. To suggest individuals to profile, email psullivan@gannett.com

kenosha.com

Kenosha.com announces winner in No Mow May contest

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Standing in a sea of three-foot grass, Christina Moffett was half-joking when she said her new backyard prairie was...
KENOSHA, WI
97ZOK

Were There Any Toys Left Behind At This Abandoned WI Toys R Us?

As you're driving by an abandoned Toys R Us, do you ever wonder what's inside? Let's take a look. I have fond childhood memories of Toys R Us. I remember my parents taking me there as a kid to pick out a toy. That was an amazing experience. Just walking up and down the aisles, the place seemed enormous when I was young. I really thought they carried every toy imaginable. I can still picture it today.
ROCKFORD, IL
