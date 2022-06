Have you checked out the new food truck that everyone is talking about?. I can't lie, I have a fairly huge love for food trucks. I really get excited when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, and other places, sampling all kinds of mouth watering lunch-time treats.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO