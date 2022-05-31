ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL’s state reading results troubling: About 25 percent of 3rd graders could read ‘proficiently’

By Danielle J. Brown
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GW2FZ_0fvYYeHf00

3rd grader reading. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

New results from Florida’s 3rd grade reading exams statewide aren’t good, showing that only about a quarter of kids tested in public schools could read proficiently, meaning they scored a 4 or 5 on the crucial exam.

Even by a more liberal analysis by the Department of Education — one that allows kids to pass the exam with the traditional score of at least a 3 — shows a concerning picture: Just 53 percent of 3rd graders could pass the 2022 reading exam, down from 54 percent the year before, according to statewide averages.

In fact, the state’s data shows some stagnation: The 2022 results are the same as the 3rd grade reading results back in 2015, likely in part of the COVID pandemic.

“Teaching our children to read at grade level by grade 3 is the underpinning to every student’s pathway to lifelong success, and it is why the Grade 3 reading results decline is troubling,” Patricia Levesque, executive director of Foundation for Florida’s Future, said in a written statement responding to the reading results.

Foundation for Florida’s Future is an education-focused non-profit founded by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

In Florida, the 3rd grade reading exams are key, typically requiring 3rd graders to earn a passing grade in order to move on to 4th grade.

The results are also crucial as students move through the school system. Reading becomes a foundational tool for the rest of a student’s school career in every subject after entering the fourth grade, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

A reading score of 3 is not “proficient”

Keep in mind that 3rd grade reading scores of at least a 3 represent a passing score but it’s only a “satisfactory” effort, meaning, a student “may need additional support for the next grade/course,” according to the Department of Education.

Only scores of 4 are considered at least proficient –“likely to excel in the next grade/course.”  And a score of 5 is considered mastery — that is “highly likely to excel in the next grade/course.”

In the Florida Department of Education’s analysis, 19 percent of 3rd graders were considered proficient on the 2022 reading exam; only 6 percent showed a mastery of the subject. Those two categories combined show about 25 percent of students were at least proficient or higher on the exam in 2022, down from 26 percent in 2021, based on statewide averages.

Of Florida’s 67 school districts and a handful of lab schools and other entities., the percent of proficient 3rd grade readers in 2022 ranged from 51 percent to 4 percent.

The lab school connected to Florida State University had the highest figure for proficiency, according to department data, with 51 percent of 232 students earning a 4 or higher on the reading exam.

Of the standard 67 school districts, St. Johns, of North Florida, showed the highest percentage of proficiency of reading on the state exam — 41 percent of 3rd graders tested earned a score of 4 or higher.

Meanwhile, in Jefferson County, a small rural school district North Florida, 48 students took the 3rd grade reading exam. Only 4 percent  were considered at least proficient, the data show.

Meanwhile, only 10 percent of 3rd grade students in Gadsden County School District, also in the North Florida, were considered at least proficient, out of 327 students tested. Adding in students scoring a 3, Gadsden’s overall passing rate on the reading exam was about 27 percent.

“Although greatly disappointed with the 2022 FSA 3rd grade reading scores, we are not surprised,” Gadsden County Superintendent Elijah Key said in a written statement Friday, noting that schools are still bouncing back from difficulties and setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 2021-2022 school year has been a year of 1) encouraging the return of students to face-to-face instruction and 2) doubling down on instructional strategies to move students past learning regression to targeted grade-level proficiencies. It is clear we have a lot of work to do, and the job of the Superintendent is to ensure everyone is prepared for the task at hand,” Key said in the written statement.

The Hillsborough County School District had 17,256 3rd graders take the reading exam in 2022, and 23 percent of the students earned a 4 or 5, meaning they were at least proficient. That was lower than the statewide average of 25 percent proficiency.

Tanya Arja, communication staffer with the district, said in an email to the Phoenix:

“Nearly 1,000 more third grade students were tested this year compared to last year and many of these students learned from home during some or all of 2020-2021. With now 99% of third graders tested this year, we are now finally getting a complete picture of the impacts that disrupted and at-home learning caused.”

Moving to another testing system

This is the last year that Florida students will take the Florida Standards Assessments exams, which include the 3rd grade reading exam, and the state’s education system will transition to a new, and controversial, statewide testing system that will use what’s called “progress monitoring” throughout the year.

Come next academic year, 2022-23, there will be three exams throughout the school year. Two of them are considered diagnostic exams to see how students are progressing. But the 3rd exam is the end-of-year cumulative and comprehensive assessment for reading and math.

The new assessment is called Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, or FAST. Some school districts feel it’s too early to predict how the transition from the FSA to statewide progress monitoring will affect reading scores in the future.

“At this point, it is too early to predict the impact of the new assessments,” according to a Miami-Dade communication staffer Jaqueline Calzadilla. “Next year will be a baseline year. We have to keep in mind there is always an adjustment period when we transition to new standards and assessments.”

Tanya Arja with the Hillsborough County school district said in an email to the Phoenix:

“Until students actually sit for the new test, we do not know how scores will change. We are likely going to see very similar results as the first year of this new test will be equated to spring 2022 FSA results.”

She said that the goal of progress monitoring setup is to boost student performance by getting “critical data into the hands of teachers more quickly to inform differentiated instruction and necessary interventions throughout the school year.”

The Foundation for Florida’s Future believes that the new progress monitoring testing system will help identify students who need additional support before the final assessment, according to a Friday email.

Bob Schaeffer is the executive director of FairTest, which promotes “fair, open, valid and educationally beneficial evaluations of students, teachers and schools,” among other goals.

He is skeptical, saying that the new system will “increase a focus on boosting test scores as the primary goal of education, because the end-of-the-year test is what will matter for students, teachers, schools and districts.”

“The first two waves of assessment will be used to get kids ready for the big test,” Schaeffer said.

“It’s unlikely to be an improvement of educational quality, and further turns schools into test prep centers — where the primary focus is on the limited content that that standardized tests can measure. It will further encourage you to focus on the tested material, particularly reading and in math, and further divert attention away from other important parts of learning…and it’s likely to encourage more test-specific practice — turning classrooms into test prep factories.”

As for the final year of the Florida Standards Assessments, Schaeffer concluded:

“Good riddance. Unfortunately the replacement is not likely to be any better.”

The post FL’s state reading results troubling: About 25 percent of 3rd graders could read ‘proficiently’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs 2022-23 state budget, slicing $3 billion in vetoes, while dissing President Biden

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 2022-23 state budget of $109.9 billion on Thursday, slashing $3.1 billion in line-item vetoes from the original document approved by the Legislature in the spring. The governor acknowledged some “pork” in the hefty budget, often labeled pork barrel projects, turkeys, or local budget items that bring home the bacon for […] The post DeSantis signs 2022-23 state budget, slicing $3 billion in vetoes, while dissing President Biden appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

National education data: About 1 in 10 students in FL are considered “English learners”

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Over the past decade, the U.S. education system has seen a growing number of students whose native language is something other than English and may need help to keep up with the English-based school system nationwide. In Florida, for example, 10 percent of public school students were identified as “English learners” in the fall of […] The post National education data: About 1 in 10 students in FL are considered “English learners” appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

By focusing only on ‘resilience,’ Florida’s governor ignores climate change’s deadly heat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida tends to be a pretty lively place. Just look at all our crowded beaches, highways, stadia, hockey rinks, racetracks, bars, restaurants, casinos, and, sometimes, hospital ERs. You may be surprised to hear that we’ve also got lots of amazing dead spots too — in other words, graves. The most famous one is the Key […] The post By focusing only on ‘resilience,’ Florida’s governor ignores climate change’s deadly heat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Statewide teacher union, local educator unions, back Democrat Charlie Crist for governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Education Association, a statewide teacher union representing more than 150,000 K-12 and higher education members, has recommended Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for governor in 2022. Local educator unions across the state also showed support for Crist, a former Republican governor, Attorney General and, notably, the state’s former Education Commissioner in Florida. “Where […] The post Statewide teacher union, local educator unions, back Democrat Charlie Crist for governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

Health care providers sue FL over 15-week abortion law that starts July 1

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Less than two months after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Florida health care providers have filed a lawsuit against the measure. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Leon County Circuit Court in Tallahassee, want to block the ban that goes into effect July 1. The […] The post Health care providers sue FL over 15-week abortion law that starts July 1 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Passenger and freight rail projects in 32 states, including FL, get millions from U.S. DOT

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is doling out millions of dollars to railroad projects throughout the country in hopes of improving supply chains and passenger rail service. The announcement by the Biden administration of $368 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements will go to more than 46 projects designed to improve safety and […] The post Passenger and freight rail projects in 32 states, including FL, get millions from U.S. DOT appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

National, international officials urge gun control policies after Uvalde, but FL still quiet

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A week after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, national and international officials are reflecting on what to do about gun policies, but Florida is still quiet on adding more restrictions. At the state-level, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has once again called for a special legislative session to pass additional gun ownership regulation […] The post National, international officials urge gun control policies after Uvalde, but FL still quiet appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Do-over? Renatha Francis back in running for a seat on the Florida Supreme Court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Second time could prove the charm for Renatha Francis, the Palm Beach County trial judge whom Gov. Ron DeSantis attempted to place on the Florida Supreme Court two years ago only to be knocked back by the high court itself. That rebuff — because Francis hadn’t belonged to the Florida Bar for the 10 years […] The post Do-over? Renatha Francis back in running for a seat on the Florida Supreme Court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Florida State University#Covid#Foundation
Florida Phoenix

Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation in a speech at the White House Thursday evening, following mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma during the last three weeks. “This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. This is about protecting children,” Biden said. “How much more carnage are […] The post Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TEXAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

New court ruling appears to favor DeSantis’ plan to abolish Black-access district in North FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Florida appellate court ruled Friday that a trial judge abused his authority in ordering state government to retain a Black-access congressional district in North Florida before holding a full trial on whether the state’s Fair District amendment required doing so. The 20-page opinion (docket here) from the First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee […] The post New court ruling appears to favor DeSantis’ plan to abolish Black-access district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Amid property-insurance crisis, mobile-home owners and hurricane shelters get some attention

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Overshadowed by the statewide crisis in Florida’s property-insurance market, legislation to make mobile homes and manufactured homes safer during strong storms was signed into law Wednesday. The new law also lets state funding be used not only for retrofitting of hurricane shelters but also for construction of new ones. Sponsored by Palm Beach County Democrat […] The post Amid property-insurance crisis, mobile-home owners and hurricane shelters get some attention appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

This Florida poaching problem seems almost un-bear-able

Quality Journalism for Critical Times June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season, or as I like to call it, “Mother Nature’s annual reminder that Florida is trying to kill us.” Hurricanes making landfall, shark bites, sinkholes, lightning strikes — we lead the nation in all of these deadly categories. Yet people keep flocking here like lemmings, trying to […] The post This Florida poaching problem seems almost un-bear-able appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ silence on Texas school murders fits a pattern, his critics contend

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has not shied away from commenting on national and international controversies. China, Venezuela, our southern border — he’ll opine at great length and ferocity. About the mass murder this week in Uvalde, Texas — where an 18-year-old shot to death 19 small kids and two teachers — he has uttered not a […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ silence on Texas school murders fits a pattern, his critics contend appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Phoenix

Biden arrives in Uvalde, seeking to console Texans after deadliest school shooting in state history

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Only 12 days after visiting a community center in Buffalo, N.Y., following a mass shooting that claimed 10 lives at a supermarket, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Texas on Sunday morning to console victims of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. After landing at Kelly Air Force Base in […] The post Biden arrives in Uvalde, seeking to console Texans after deadliest school shooting in state history appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Phoenix

FL Dems want measures to prevent ‘horrific, soul-shattering’ mass shootings; What about the GOP?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the nation reels and reacts to another devastating mass shooting, this time killing 19 elementary students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, Florida political figures and gun-reform advocacy groups compare the tragedy to Florida’s two major mass-shootings in the last six years: Parkland and Pulse night club. At a Wednesday morning press conference, Florida […] The post FL Dems want measures to prevent ‘horrific, soul-shattering’ mass shootings; What about the GOP? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Finally: Surfside-inspired condo reforms pass FL Legislature during its special session

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Thirty days before the one-year anniversary of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, which killed 98 people, the Florida Legislature has finally approved legislation designed to keep the tragedy from happening again. The 110-0 vote Wednesday in the state House, following approval by the Senate the day before, is now on […] The post Finally: Surfside-inspired condo reforms pass FL Legislature during its special session appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL senators blast state handling of property insurance

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida senators from both political parties came out swinging Monday – the opening day of the Legislature’s special session on the property insurance crisis – strongly suggesting state government has botched the state’s property-insurance marketplace and still cannot fix it. Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, Pinellas County Republican, who has long clamored for property-insurance reform, and […] The post FL senators blast state handling of property insurance appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Anti-abortion group gathers at FL Capitol to push for new and more robust restrictions on abortion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Dozens of protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol complex Tuesday to urge legislators to support additional restrictions on abortion access, with signs saying, “End abortion in Florida FOREVER” and “Supreme Court: Overturn Roe.” The Florida Legislature had already approved a 15-week abortion ban during the regular 2022 regular legislative session, with Gov. Ron DeSantis signing […] The post Anti-abortion group gathers at FL Capitol to push for new and more robust restrictions on abortion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Senate Dems call GOP property-insurance bill a ‘$2 billion tax giveaway’; Republicans defend plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Senate Democrats tried dozens of times Tuesday morning, to no avail, to alter the course of a GOP-sponsored property-insurance bill heading for passage that they say fails to promptly aid homeowners facing steep rate hikes and policy cancellations on the cusp of hurricane season. Senate Bill 2-D, one of two bills spotlighted in this […] The post Senate Dems call GOP property-insurance bill a ‘$2 billion tax giveaway’; Republicans defend plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Sen. Powell asked to put experts ‘under oath’ in special session; ‘let’s make sure it’s true’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Amid questions Monday on the first piece of legislation related to Florida’s property insurance crisis that has roiled insurers, homeowners and taxpayers, South Florida Democrat Sen. Bobby Powell asked if experts in the insurance industry would testify under oath before senators. He was denied. That kind of request had come up before. “I can tell […] The post Sen. Powell asked to put experts ‘under oath’ in special session; ‘let’s make sure it’s true’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy