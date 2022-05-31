ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Species recovery targets in England damaging and illogical, scientists warn

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11t6Kp_0fvYXRit00
The scientists say ambition is needed to secure the future of species such as the bittern (pictured).

The government has set damaging and illogical targets for species recovery in England that could mean there is eight years of decline before any improvement, despite already being at “rock bottom”, scientists have warned the prime minister.

Twenty-three leading scientists from institutions including Oxford and Cambridge universities, the Natural History Museum, the Zoological Society of London and the RSPB have written to Boris Johnson expressing their alarm over the nature targets.

Although their targets for species recovery have been described as “ambitious” by the Conservative party, scientists said the unusual methodology meant the baseline for improvement could be lower than the current situation. This is because the baseline has been set for 2030, eight years from now. The government’s target is for a 10% increase by 2042 from that date, meaning that even if biodiversity continues to spiral downwards until 2030, the government could still hit these theoretical numbers and call it a success. This is contrary to the G7 ambition to “bend the curve of biodiversity loss by 2030”.

The letter says the target “seems to miss the mark”, adding: “No target derived from a baseline that is itself in the future is logically coherent. It removes the urgency for action between now and 2030.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Prof Nathalie Seddon, the director of the nature-based solutions initiative at the University of Oxford, said: “Almost half of species are in decline and over one in 10 species have been pushed towards extinction. We can’t let this situation continue for another eight years.

“Given current rates of decline in species abundance, a baseline in the future means our target is to reach biodiversity levels below those of today. In other words, in future, we could claim to have met our target but actually have lower biodiversity than we do now.

“By keeping this target, the government is essentially accepting another eight years of species decline in the UK, and that is hard to fathom as we are already at rock bottom, and this continued loss in biodiversity is undermining the health of the habitats on which we depend.

“A lot of new development is being planned and a lot of damage can be done in eight years in a small country like ours, we will see a continued decline without ambitious targets and strong policy enforced now.”

The scientists have called for a 2022 baseline and a “stretching target which reflects the scale of the nature recovery task ahead”.

An example target they have suggested includes an increase in species abundance of 20% or 30% from 2022 to 2042, which could put the UK on a trajectory for species abundance to be close to 1970 levels by 2050.

“Such ambition is warranted and essential,” the letter reads. “It is warranted because we have abundant evidence of interventions that work to secure the future of species at risk of UK extinction (eg for bitterns, cirl buntings, marsh fritillaries, greater horseshoe bats).

“It is essential because we need a step change in scale of response to ensure that these species don’t simply survive, but thrive, and that declining but still widespread species such as skylarks and curlews are restored and continue to enrich lives and landscapes across the UK.”

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “The targets we are consulting on under the Environment Act are ambitious, world-leading and based on the latest science – and we welcome any further evidence submitted to this consultation.

“We are going beyond what is required under the convention on biological diversity by proposing legally binding targets to tackle biodiversity loss.”

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Powered a Basic Computer With Just Algae For Over 6 Months

In a ghastly vision of a future cut off from sunlight, the machine overlords in the Matrix movie series turned to sleeping human bodies as sources of electricity. If they'd had sunlight, algae would undoubtedly have been the better choice. Engineers from the University of Cambridge in the UK have run a microprocessor for more than six months using nothing more than the current generated by a common species of cyanobacteria. The method is intended to provide power for vast swarms of electronic devices. "The growing Internet of Things needs an increasing amount of power, and we think this will have to come...
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

World's biggest plant discovered off Australian coast

The largest known plant on Earth - a seagrass roughly three times the size of Manhattan - has been discovered off the coast of Australia. Using genetic testing, scientists have determined a large underwater meadow in Western Australia is in fact one plant. It is believed to have spread from...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘This industry is an environmental disaster’: Experts warn EU plastics industry to evolve - or die

Declining market share and increased regulation are threatening the future of Europe’s plastics and chemicals industry — and the answer may be a rapid shift toward more sustainable practices, warns a new report shared exclusively with The Independent.As China has rapidly scaled up production, and production in the EU has largely stagnated, the continent’s global market share has declined, says the report, published by the non-profit Planet Tracker.At the same time, governments and the public are pushing to reduce plastic waste, John Willis from Planet Tracker tells The Independent.At stake are billions of euros of investment money that could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Species#Uk#Oxford#Rspb#The Conservative Party
TIME

The Modern World Can't Exist Without These Four Ingredients. They All Require Fossil Fuels

Modern societies would be impossible without mass-scale production of many man-made materials. We could have an affluent civilization that provides plenty of food, material comforts, and access to good education and health care without any microchips or personal computers: we had one until the 1970s, and we managed, until the 1990s, to expand economies, build requisite infrastructures and connect the world by jetliners without any smartphones and social media. But we could not enjoy our quality of life without the provision of many materials required to embody the myriad of our inventions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
AFP

Harry and Meghan join royals at jubilee service for Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Friday joined the royal family for their first public appearance in Britain in two years, at a Platinum Jubilee service for Queen Elizabeth II's record-breaking 70 years on the throne. Royal officials said the appearances had left her in "some discomfort" and on Friday confirmed she will not attend the showpiece flat-racing event The Derby at Epsom on Saturday.
U.K.
Freethink

Lasers could cut lifespan of nuclear waste from “a million years to 30 minutes,” says Nobel laureate

Whatever one thinks of nuclear energy, the process results in tons of radioactive, toxic waste no one quite knows what to do with. As a result, it’s tucked away as safely as possible in underground storage areas where it’s meant to remain a long, long time: The worst of it, uranium 235 and plutonium 239, have a half life of 24,000 years. That’s the reason eyebrows were raised in Europe — where more countries depend on nuclear energy than anywhere else — when physicist Gérard Mourou mentioned in his wide-ranging Nobel acceptance speech that lasers could cut the lifespan of nuclear waste from “a million years to 30 minutes,” as he put it in a followup interview with The Conversation.
INDUSTRY
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
The Guardian

Arms sent to Ukraine will end up in criminal hands, says Interpol chief

Weapons sent to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in February will end up in the global hidden economy and in the hands of criminals, the head of Interpol has said. Jürgen Stock says once the conflict ends, a wave of guns and heavy arms will flood the international market and he urged Interpol’s member states, especially those supplying weapons, to cooperate on arms tracing.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

297K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy