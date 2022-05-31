ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

13-year-old grew up in unstable home. Now she's raising awareness on Florida foster care system

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
FORT WALTON BEACH — At the beginning of 8th grade at Liza Jackson Preparatory School, each student is asked to choose a topic that they will research throughout the school year.

The “Graduation by Demonstration” project is meant to take students out of their comfort zone as they take an in-depth look at topics of personal interest to them.

Topics range from architecture to forensic science, but 13-year-old Giselle McLaughlin landed on the Florida foster care system for her project. As it turns out, McLaughlin was inches away from being in the foster care system herself.

While researching for her project, McLaughlin spent much of the school year wondering whether or not she would be placed in a foster home away from her extended family.

“I really got interested in it because I wanted to make sure, if anything did happen and I ended up going into the foster care system, I kind of knew what I was getting myself into,” she said. “That’s what made me interested in it and I just wanted to learn more about it.”

'It was really hard'

In 2018, her mother took her own life. That left McLaughlin with only her stepfather to care for her and her younger brother and sister. The environment was very unstable for her and her siblings. At one point, McLaughlin said she felt “hopeless.”

“I was really staying there to help my little sister and I felt kind of stuck,” McLaughlin said. “It was really hard. It was stressful. It was sad. You get to the point where you just want to give up.”

She and her siblings were eventually split up and McLaughlin found herself bouncing around homes. Her great aunt, Bobbi Canales, learned of the situation and decided to step in.

McLaughlin came to live with Canales and her husband at their home in Shalimar last August. They began the adoption process soon after, but Canales said it was long and drawn out, making it difficult on both of them.

“It was stressful. Especially in the beginning. It was nerve-wracking because I just didn’t really — you don’t know,” McLaughlin said. “I felt like it could go either way, even though they’re not bad people, you just don’t know what the court is going to say.”

McLaughlin said she worried that the adoption would not be approved and she would somehow be thrust into the foster care system — something that no kid wants to happen.

“It’s not something that you want to be in. It’s hard to get out of it, especially once you’re a teenager,” she said. “You feel hopeless because no one is going to want to adopt a teenager. That’s just how you feel.”

After months of gathering paperwork and working with paralegals, Canales and her husband officially adopted McLaughlin April 15. While living with them, McLaughlin has joined the dance team at her school and became involved in several activities.

“She did a lot of things this year,” Canales said. “She’s had a really successful year.”

“I’m way happier now. I feel more comfortable. I feel like I have a purpose now,” McLaughlin added. “I’m trying to do stuff like get involved with things. I feel more like an actual teenager now.”

Although her brother now lives in Delaware and her sister is in Pace, McLaughlin has kept in contact with them and has even arranged to visit with them this year.

Giving back and raising awareness

After months of research and as the school year neared its end, she prepared to present her Graduation by Demonstration project in May.

She interviewed children who had been removed from their homes and visited with staff at the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC). McLaughlin said she was impressed by the services the nonprofit provides for kids.

“I thought it was going to be scary for some reason,” she said. “Not as welcoming — but it was really nice in there. It was good to know that there’s a place for these kids to go and you can just go there if you want to talk to somebody.”

The ECCAC provides services to help identify, treat and support children in abusive situations and works to prevent child abuse through education and prevention programs. McLaughlin’s own experiences highlighted the importance of those resources.

“When I was going through it, you just don’t feel like there’s any hope for you. You’re just done,” she said. “Some kids don’t have a phone. There’s no one to call. Some people don’t have family. And you feel hopeless.”

Each student is asked to complete an action in reference to their project. Some built sculptures or did community service. McLaughlin chose to make a donation. She presented ECCAC CEO Julie Porterfield with a $280 donation in April.

McLaughlin graduated May 25 and was named MVP of the school dance team. She also received seven different academic awards. She hopes that her project helps bring awareness to the trials children face, as well as the need for services like the ECCAC.

Her family moved to Navarre at the end of the week and McLaughlin said she aspires to one day run a facility like the ECCAC in Santa Rosa County. Above all else, she hopes her story inspires kids in similar situations to “keep going.”

“Just keep going because it’s hard, but eventually you’ll get there,” she said. “Look at what I’ve done so far and I’ve only been here for not even a full year yet. It’s really exciting. I have a purpose now.”

NobodysPerfect&ImNobody
3d ago

Sounds like this young ladies beginning has set the foundation for a successful life. Stories like hers deserve erected statues for what she’s had to overcome and endure in such a short life…..but no, our society would rather glorify George Floyd or Gaige Grosskreutz. Bravo maam! 👍🏿

