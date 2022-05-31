ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

42 employees short: Destin needs workers but many can't afford to live there

By Tony Judnich, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEcMJ_0fvYXKn200

DESTIN — The city of Destin has plenty of job openings but is struggling to fill them because of its lack of affordable housing.

“We’re 42 employees short, and we can’t hire anybody to come to Destin,” City Councilwoman Teresa Hebert, who represents the city on the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Council, said at the TDC’s May 18 meeting.

Possible solution?:Are tiny homes the solution to Walton's workforce housing issue? Seaside developer thinks so

Opinion:Time is now for an Okaloosa County workforce housing strategy | Guestview

Hebert shared her remarks during a session that included requests from Destin and other municipalities for county bed-tax money to help pay for various recreational items in fiscal year 2023, which starts Oct. 1.

Among other items, the TDC preliminarily approved giving $258,000 in bed-tax money to Destin to help it manage its city parks and beach accesses in the next budget year.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, “the city of Destin has taken quite a hit,” Hebert said at the TDC meeting. “The cost of living, especially to buy a house in Destin, has pretty much turned away I would say at least 15 applicants that were really gung-ho to come do the job that we were offering the money for, but then found they couldn’t afford to buy a house.”

Hebert on Thursday referred questions about the city’s worker shortage to Destin spokeswoman Catherine Card.

The shortage of 42 employees pertains to positions throughout the city and includes full- time as well as seasonal positions, Card said in an email on Friday.

“Housing concerns are a regular issue as we try to hire new employees who live outside the area,” she said.

The job openings include one for a city engineer, with an annual starting pay of $90,000, a code compliance director who would start at $65,000 annually and a permit/planning technician who would be paid $18 to $21 per hour.

When asked how the dearth of workers is affecting existing employees, Card said that the “current staff is wearing multiple hats to meet the demands of city business. Staff must constantly prioritize their work due to staff shortages.”

The Daily News also asked Card what the city is doing to address the worker shortage and whether there are any efforts underway to provide affordable housing in Destin.

“We continue to promote job openings through various platforms to attract and maintain high caliber, qualified staff,” said Card, who didn’t answer the latter question about affordable housing.

Comments / 10

NWFLA TRUMP
3d ago

I live in Crestview and have been driving back and forth for 32 yrs now, Before the Mid bay bridge it was a nightmare, But now it's worse locals having to pay the ridiculous price for tolls , With all the high cost of everything now it makes it difficult , Going thru FWB is a nightmare to get to Destin. No one wins in this situation

Reply(1)
10
island princess from Florida
3d ago

Well Destin got all high and mighty with their big private communities and big GRAND condos and now they are paying the price! And the TDC will help bail them out.

Reply
9
Phillip Bryant
3d ago

I work in Destin and have lived in Fort Walton for 3 years now. We're moving in just a few weeks because the higher costs have crept into FWB. They'll have a legit employment crisis on their hands soon, as many people I know are leaving the state entirely to go to cheaper states with similar wages.

Reply
3
Related
getthecoast.com

Contractor chosen to design (and build) the new Brooks Bridge. Here’s what we can expect

Earlier this week, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million design-build contract for the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. The project involves replacing the John T. Brooks Bridge which connects Fort Walton Beach to Okaloosa Island. A design-build contract means the same company does the...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for Destin Harbor due to wastewater release

DESTIN, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has issued a health advisory for the Destin Harbor due to a wastewater release near the southeast corner of 218 Harbor Blvd., Destin. Waters contaminated with wastewater present several health hazards to humans and may contain untreated human...
DESTIN, FL
ssrnews.com

Santa Rosa Receives $600K+ in Defense Awards

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced more than $3 million in defense funding, including two awards for Santa Rosa County. Santa Rosa County will receive $483,000 for and $120,000 to assess 5G services and implementation, as well as to establish a resiliency scorecard for military-community initiatives that enhance and protect military missions.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okaloosa County, FL
Government
Destin, FL
Government
County
Okaloosa County, FL
City
Destin, FL
Local
Florida Government
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

County OKs using East Milton site for schools

The Santa Rosa County Commission on Thursday approved using 150 acres in East Milton for educational facilities, clearing the way for two new schools to be built on the property despite concerns about traffic and stormwater infrastructure.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
defuniakherald.com

What’s happening in Downtown DeFuniak Springs?

“Coming to ‘Town’,” was special when I was growing up,” said Wanda Hardy Brannon, a native of DeFuniak Springs (DFS) and graduate of Walton Senior High School, Class of 1970. “Coming back in 2003, after being away for 30 years, downtown felt old and tired. But not anymore. I love the new look and new shops.”
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Northwest Florida#Tdc
ssrnews.com

Santa Rosa Conservation Project Approved

Big Coldwater Creek flows through the Wolfe Creek Forest. Photo courtesy Vernon Compton. The Florida Cabinet on May 31 approved nearly $40 million toward conservation and preservation of thousands of acres across Florida, including the Wolfe Creek Forest project in north Santa Rosa County. The $9.47 million Wolfe Creek Forest...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds of MCPSS staff contracts non-renewed: Here’s why

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of Mobile County Public School System teachers and staff received letters last week notifying them that their contracts may not be renewed. While some teachers and staff are upset, particularly because this comes during a teacher shortage, the MCPSS said the letters are a part of the process determined by […]
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

3rd Grade Assessment results released for Okaloosa County students

Results of the Grade 3 Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) English Language Arts (ELA) exam were released by the Florida Department of Education last week, including the results for the Okaloosa County School District. Okaloosa County ranked 12th out of 67 districts on the Grade 3 FSA ELA with 58% of...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for Marler Park

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Health advisory has been issued for Marler Park of Fort Walton Beach, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) announced this morning. The health advisory is based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enterococci, DOH-Okaloosa said. This...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
crestviewbulletin.com

Holland rises to top of fire department ladder

Crestview Fire Chief Tony Holland has blazed a path filled with firsts in the Crestview Fire Department. August 1 marks 29 years of service to the community and Holland has watched the department grow as he moved up through the ranks.
CRESTVIEW, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa’s 3D model of sunken military target

Caliber Car Wash expands in Fort Walton Beach, offering free washes this weekend. Caliber Car Wash is expanding in Fort Walton Beach with the grand opening of their newest location on Eglin Parkway, and you’re invited to the weekend-long celebration!. Caliber recently took over the old Rich’s Car Wash...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Santa Rosa Animal Services starts process of helping large case of unsocialized dogs

“These dogs are under-socialized, which means they aren’t used to much human contact,” said Dr. Megan Arevalo, shelter veterinarian. “What we’ve been doing over the past week is just one step in a multi-step process. The next step after spaying and neutering all the dogs is to begin behavioral modification with as many as possible so we can get them adopted out into their furever home.”
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Crews are ahead of schedule repairing Fairhope sinkhole

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may not look like progress, but crews are already ahead of schedule repairing a large sinkhole and the work just started Tuesday. “We put terms in the contract of 15 total calendar days for the contractor to complete this work. He thinks he can do it in half that time,” […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
Destin Log

Fish Flash: Fishing before the opening of red snapper in Destin

Red snapper season, for the federally permitted vessels, which is the majority of the Destin charter fleet, opened up June 1. The limit is two per anglers and the charter boats are in hot pursuit of the signature red snapper. More fishing news:4th annual Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament kicks...
DESTIN, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy